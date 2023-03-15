KEY POINTS Sotheby's is set to open bids for Michael Jordan's black and red Air Jordan 13s next month

An iconic pair of sneakers worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during his final NBA championship with the Chicago Bulls may become the most expensive sneakers ever sold.

Sotheby's in New York will auction off the black and red Air Jordan 13s, which were used by Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, next month, CNN reported. Open bidding is set to take place online from April 3 to 11.

In that game, Jordan helped his team beat the Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, by scoring 37 points.

Jordan signed and gave his "Last Dance" sneakers to a ball boy who maintained the visitors' locker room as a show of appreciation for his service. Jordan's farewell run with the Bulls is often referred to as "The Last Dance," after the title of an ESPN and Netflix documentary that chronicled the season.

The auction house expects the sneakers to sell for between $2 million and $4 million.

The price of Jordan's shoes could eclipse that of a pair of Nike Air Ships used by the basketball legend that Sotheby's sold for $1.47 million in 2021.

It could also beat the record set by Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1s, which sold for $1.8 million in the same year.

The No. 23 jersey that Jordan wore during the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals remains the most expensive worn sports memorabilia of the retired basketball player after it sold for $10.1 million last year.

Sotheby's described Jordan's memorabilia as one of the "most coveted items" in the market.

"Michael Jordan game-worn sports memorabilia has proven time and time again to be the most elite and coveted items on the market," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables, said in a press release, according to CNN.

"However, items from his 'Last Dance' season are of a greater scale and magnitude as seen with our record-breaking sale of his Game 1 jersey in 2022," he added.

The auction of Jordan's sneakers is part of a sports memorabilia sale series called "Victoriam," featuring items worn by legendary athletes such as Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant and Roger Federer.

The public will be able to view the memorabilia, including Jordan's game-winning sneakers, on April 5 at Sotheby's New York galleries.

Earlier this year, Air Jordan declared 2023 as "Jordan Year," referencing the retired NBA player's jersey number.

Air Jordan partnered with Sotheby's to sell 23 pairs of retro Air Jordan 13s that were designed to honor the late great rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.

The retro pairs of sneakers were auctioned higher than their high estimates of $5,000, with one pair selling for over $32,000.