Middle East Conflict Live: Armed Men Exchange Fire With Red Sea Merchant Ship Security
KEY POINTS
- 35% of Gaza buildings have either been destroyed or damaged in Israel's offensive: UN
- The UK reportedly threatened to impose arms ban on Israel unless Nukhba prisoners visited by ICRC
- World Bank report finds imminent risk of famine in the Gaza Strip
The Israel-Hamas war is now in its 167th day, and eyes are on the Middle East as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region to seek a ceasefire deal and more humanitarian aid for Gaza.
Occupants of a "small craft" that made a suspicious approach toward a commercial vessel off of Yemen exchanged fire with the ship's security team Thursday morning, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.
Back in Gaza, fighting rages on at Shifa Hospital, the Strip's largest medical complex. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raided the area earlier this week as it has been on a manhunt for senior Hamas officials in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, a total of 36 countries are considering sending humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians through Cyprus, as there have been mounting difficulties in getting supplies for Palestinians via land transfer.
Despite immense pressure from Washington and the international community over Israel's planned ground incursion into Rafah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unmoved. He told Republican senators that Israel will continue to pursue its war goals – eliminating Hamas being its top priority.
Global leaders are calling for a ceasefire deal that could free the remaining hostages in Gaza and allow for more aid to enter the devastated enclave. There are also increasing calls urging Israel to agree to a two-state solution in the long and violent Israel-Palestine conflict that led to Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.
Israel is reportedly waiting for Hamas' response to a proposal by an Israeli delegation for a potential truce agreement.
Israel will pursue Hamas elimination war goal: Netanyahu to GOP senators
An unfazed Netanyahu told Republican senators Wednesday that Israeli will continue its military offensive as part of its war goal of eliminating Hamas, senators told reporters after a party lunch.
"He's going to do what he said he's going to do. He's going to finish it," said Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho. "We told him Israel has every right to defend themselves and he said that's exactly what they continue to do," said Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming.
Risch added that Netanyahu was "very supportive" of plans to establish a temporary port so humanitarian aid can be brought in for Gaza civilians by sea.
This comes about a week after Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a new election in Israel, saying Netanyahu was among four "major obstacles" to peace.
36 countries mull Cyprus aid route for Gaza civilians
Officials from 36 countries gathered in Cyprus Thursday to discuss how more aid can be delivered to the Gaza Strip. They are considering expediting humanitarian supplies delivery through a sea route in Cyprus launched last week in collaboration with the U.S.-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK).
Among the key points of discussions is the lack of infrastructure and the means of transport. "We are discussing how we can max up operational capacity both in terms of departure and means of transport and also in relation to the reception and distribution methodology," said Constantinos Kombos, the Cypriot foreign minister, as per Reuters.
Kombos noted that "there are limitations in terms of the reception and distribution" of aid, seemingly pointing to contradicting reports by the Israeli government and aid agencies regarding distribution issues that delay the delivery of supplies for Gaza civilians.
Israeli troops continue operations at Shifa Hospital: IDF
The IDF continues to operate within the area of Gaza Strip's largest health and medical complex as of Thursday, the Israeli army said. Its 13th fleet and 401st Brigade combat teams are operating "on the spot," the IDF added.
It said its operations were carried out in such a way that no harm is brought upon civilians, patients, medical teams and equipment.
Armed men fire at merchant ship in 'suspicious approach' incident
A small craft made a "suspicious approach" toward a merchant vessel off of Nishtun, Yemen on Thursday morning, the UKMTO said. The "small craft occupants exchanged small arms fire" with the ship's armed security team," the UKMTO added. Afterwards, the small craft left the area.
The ship and crew are reported safe, but vessels around the area have been advised to transit with caution.
This comes following the recent attack on merchant vessel Mado, as perpetrated by Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels, who have been running amok in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden since November.
