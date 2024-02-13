Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war is now in its 130th day. France has reportedly proposed a 10-day de-escalation plan in the Israel-Lebanon border between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Iranian-backed Hezbollah combatants, amid rising fears of an all-out war.

Following reports that a senior Hezbollah leader was severely wounded in an Israeli strike, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah vowed that attacks toward Israel will continue until the war in Gaza ends.

Israel announced the deaths of three soldiers from the IDF's Southern Division, including a battalion commander. The announcement comes as Israel prepares to launch a ground raid into Rafah despite international calls for restraint.

The US. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday confirmed that a Greek-owned ship transiting Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea was attacked by two missiles fired by Yemeni Houthi rebels. The merchant ship was bound for Iran.

Back in war-torn Gaza, U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing for a six-week pause in the fighting. The move comes following talks between Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that the Israeli army will continue fighting against Hamas until the Palestinian terror group that murdered more than 1,200 people during the Oct. 7 shock raid in Israel is eliminated. His government has had an unwavering stance regarding the IDF's ground campaign in Gaza, as driven years of violence in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Meanwhile, the loved ones of remaining hostages in Gaza have become increasingly frustrated with the pace of negotiations for a ceasefire-hostage deal. Two elderly hostages were rescued by Israeli troops from Rafah on Monday, while some 130 others are yet to be freed.