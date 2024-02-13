Middle East Conflict Live: France Proposes Israel-Hezbollah De-escalation; Israeli Battalion Commander Killed
KEY POINTS
- Jordanian King urges 'lasting' ceasefire in apparent divide with Washington stance
- Iran warns of 'severe consequences' should Israel pursue Rafah ground offensive
- International Court of Justice prosecutor 'deeply concerned' by situation in Gaza
The Israel-Hamas war is now in its 130th day. France has reportedly proposed a 10-day de-escalation plan in the Israel-Lebanon border between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Iranian-backed Hezbollah combatants, amid rising fears of an all-out war.
Following reports that a senior Hezbollah leader was severely wounded in an Israeli strike, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah vowed that attacks toward Israel will continue until the war in Gaza ends.
Israel announced the deaths of three soldiers from the IDF's Southern Division, including a battalion commander. The announcement comes as Israel prepares to launch a ground raid into Rafah despite international calls for restraint.
The US. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday confirmed that a Greek-owned ship transiting Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea was attacked by two missiles fired by Yemeni Houthi rebels. The merchant ship was bound for Iran.
Back in war-torn Gaza, U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing for a six-week pause in the fighting. The move comes following talks between Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah II.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that the Israeli army will continue fighting against Hamas until the Palestinian terror group that murdered more than 1,200 people during the Oct. 7 shock raid in Israel is eliminated. His government has had an unwavering stance regarding the IDF's ground campaign in Gaza, as driven years of violence in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Meanwhile, the loved ones of remaining hostages in Gaza have become increasingly frustrated with the pace of negotiations for a ceasefire-hostage deal. Two elderly hostages were rescued by Israeli troops from Rafah on Monday, while some 130 others are yet to be freed.
France proposes plan to de-escalate Israel-Hezbollah fighting
France has delivered a proposal to Lebanon in a bid to end hostilities at the Israeli-Lebanese border, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a document it viewed.
The proposal includes a call for fighters of Hezbollah, which is a Hamas ally and, like the Palestinian militant group, is backed by Iran, to withdraw 10 km (6 miles) from the tension-packed border in a 10-day de-escalation process that should prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.
The three-phase plan includes the dismantling of all Hezbollah premises and facilities near the border at least 10 km north of the Lebanese frontier, with the aim of helping ensure that rockets do not reach communities in northern Israel.
Senior Hezbollah official Hassan Fadlallah told the outlet that the group will not negotiate "any matter related to the situation in the south before the halt of the aggression on Gaza." He went on to warn that Israel was "not in the position to impose conditions."
An Israeli official, on the other hand, confirmed that a proposal has been received and the government was discussing it.
