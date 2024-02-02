Middle East Conflict Live: Houthis Claim Attack On British Ship Bound For Israel
KEY POINTS
- Belgium to summon Israeli envoy over alleged bombing of development agency offices in Gaza
- US reportedly considered sanctioning Israel's Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich
- Intense talks underway for ceasefire deal as protests in Israel over hostage releases continue
The Israel-Hamas war is now on its 119th day, and tensions in the Middle East are fast reaching a problematic high as Yemeni Houthi rebels, just one of many militias backed by Iran, continue to threaten shipping activities in the Red Sea.
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sare'e said the Yemeni rebel militia "targeted a British commercial ship in the Red Sea" that was en route to Israel Thursday.
The U.S. has approved a series of retaliatory strikes to be launched against an Iran-backed militia following the killing of three American servicemen in Jordan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced. The strikes are expected to target militants in Syria and possibly, in Iraq.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shot down a drone over the Gulf of Aden and conducted strikes on a Houthi explosive unscrewed surface vehicle (USV) in the Red Sea.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue its military campaign and move toward Rafah, an area that has particularly become more packed with Palestinian civilians as fighting intensified.
Amid ongoing fighting in war-torn Gaza, U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order targeting Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank accused of attacking Palestinians.
Violence in the West Bank stems from the long history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants invaded Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting some 240 hostages, around 130 of which are still being held in Gaza.
In the tension-packed Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah, another Iranian-backed paramilitary group, said it attacked IDF assets at the Shebaa Farms, a contentious land area claimed by Lebanon.
Houthis claim attack on British merchant vessel
The Houthis on Thursday claimed to have targeted a British merchant ship in the Red Sea that was on its way to Israel, as per a post by Sare'e on X (formerly Twitter). The attack was carried out "with appropriate naval missiles," he added.
While the rebel paramilitary group did not identify the ship it claims to have attacked, Sare'e said the operation was "in retaliation to the American-British aggression against our country."
Britain has yet to confirm if a merchant vessel in the area was attacked.
This comes after the U.S. and United Kingdom carried out joint strikes on Houthi assets in Yemen, saying the strikes were implemented professionally and in self-defense.
Read the full story here.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Is Your Vacation Getaway Safe? US Government Issues Travel Alerts For Bahamas And Jamaica
-
US Private Sector Job Gains Slow In January As Labor Market Cools
-
Creeping War Threatens Sudan's Eastern Border
-
Santander Posts Record Profit In 2023 After Rate Hikes
-
Economic Boom, Rising Layoffs: What's Behind The Job Market Paradox?
-
Microsoft, Google Ride AI Wave As Revenues Surge
-
Immigration Reform Sparks Fierce Biden-Trump Battle In 2024 Election Build-Up
-
Eurozone Narrowly Dodges Recession
-
US Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since Dec. 2021
-
Netflix, Tesla And Intel Take Wall Street For A Wild Ride, But The Rally In Stocks Remains Intact