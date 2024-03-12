Middle East Conflict Live: Israel Conducts Strike Targeting Hamas Military Wing Deputy Leader
KEY POINTS
- Aid ship sets sail from Cyprus to Gaza as world races to feed hungry Palestinians
- Hezbollah fires largest known rocket barrage toward Israel since war started
- US strikes targeting Houthis reportedly killed at least 11 people
The war in Gaza is now on its 158th day, and the world waits in bated breath for an update from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) following a strike that specifically targeted Marwan Issa, the deputy leader of Hamas' military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, chief of the IDF's spokesperson's unit, said Monday that the strike targeting Issa was still being assessed for final results, considering how the area was an underground complex.
In the northern border with Lebanon, Israeli forces have been responding to missile launches from the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah. The Hamas ally said it targeted an Israeli army strike Monday near the tension-packed border.
Over in the greater Indian Ocean, where Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels have been running amok in the Red Sea and surrounding waters, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Tuesday that it received a report of a "boarding" incident.
Meanwhile, truce talks mediator Qatar said negotiations for a ceasefire were ongoing even as both Israel and Hamas failed to reach an agreement ahead of the Ramadan month. The Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas' "delusional" demands for the exchange of some 130 hostages still being held in Gaza.
Amid increasing pressure from the international community for a ceasefire, fighting has only intensified in the devastated Gaza Strip as fueled by decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Tensions are reaching a boiling point between Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden as the former vowed Israel will pursue a military ground operation in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have sought shelter due to the unending bombardment.
Truce talks still underway but deal not close: Qatar
Qatar said Tuesday that talks for a ceasefire in Gaza are still underway even as both Israel and Hamas refuse to reach a concession for a halt in the fighting that could see the release of remaining hostages in Gaza and more aid for civilians in the war-torn enclave. While talks are ongoing, the parties are not close to a deal, Qatar noted.
Mediators have been working since last week to get the warring sides to agree to a ceasefire amid mounting hunger in the Gaza Strip and more than five months of waiting among the loved ones of some 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity.
'Unauthorized persons' seize ship off Somalia: UKMTO
A merchant ship was boarded Tuesday morning local time off of Mogadishu in Somalia, the UKMTO said in a "boarding" incident report. The vessel was "boarded by multiple persons from two craft" and the "unauthorized persons now have control of the vessel," it added.
Authorities are investigating the incident and merchant ships transiting the area have been warned to move with caution and report suspicious activities to the British maritime data monitoring body.
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah sites in Beqaa Valley
Israeli fighter jets on Tuesday struck two Hezbollah sites in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon, the IDF said. "The sites belong to Hezbollah's aerial forces that planned and carried out various attacks against Israel," the Israeli army added.
The strikes came after the Iran-backed militant group claimed Monday that it attacked the "Al-Rahib site" of the Israeli army, located near the Israel-Lebanon border.
Israel reviewing results of strike targeting key Hamas leader
The Israeli army is still reviewing the strike that targeted Issa over the weekend, Hagari said late Monday, as the world waits for confirmation on whether the Hamas leader accused of being one of the planners of the Oct. 7 massacre has been assassinated.
The strike was conducted on an underground compound in the Nuseirat area in a joint operation between the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), the IDF spokesperson said. "The compound was used by two of the organization's senior leaders: Marwan Issa, who is a deputy of Mohammad Deif (head of the Al-Qassam Brigades) and one of the planners of the October 7th massacre."
Issa is also said to be "part of the central terror triangle in the Gaza Strip," which includes Deif and Hamas' most senior leader in the enclave, Yahya Sinwar.
Hagari noted that the "underground nature" of the area and "complexity of verification for various intelligence reasons" is causing delay in providing an official update about the results of the strike. The IDF has since released footage of what it said was the targeted strike on the underground compound where Issa had been hiding.
