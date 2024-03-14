Middle East Conflict Live: Israel Eliminates Hamas Operations Chief; US Reportedly Sets Rafah Limits
KEY POINTS
- Israel intercepts suspicious aerial target from Lebanese territory
- Hostages' families stage protest in Tel Aviv, blocking highway
- US reportedly held secret talks with Iran to end Houthis' Red Sea attacks
The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 160th day, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announcing the assassination of Muhammad Abu Hasna, whom it said was a commander in Hamas' Operations Unit, in a targeted airstrike in Rafah.
The U.S. has reportedly informed Israel privately of the kind of operation in overcrowded Rafah that it was likely to support – one more akin to a targeted counterterrorism approach rather than an all-out ground invasion.
Rafah has been at center of contention between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The latter defied White House warnings against invading Rafah, saying the Israeli army will enter the southern Gaza city which has been the refuge of more than half of the Gazan population since the war started.
Global efforts to provide more humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians continue as the first aid ship that left through the newly established Cyprus maritime corridor earlier this week has been moving slower than expected.
In Israel's tension-packed northern border with Lebanon, Iranian-backed Hezbollah continues to attack Israeli army bases. The Israeli army has also been responding to the attacks, striking Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
Over in the greater Red Sea, U.S. forces with the Central Command (CENTCOM) attacked assets belonging to the Yemeni rebel Houthis, which the U.S. military said threatened commercial shipping lanes in the area.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Thursday it received a report of an explosion near a merchant ship off of Aden in Yemen.
Tensions in the wider Middle East stem from the violent, decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine. The fighting reached its deadliest point on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives launched a surprise raid in Israel, murdering more than a thousand people and abducting over 250 hostages, of which some 130 are still being held in Gaza.
Israel intercepts aerial target from Lebanon
Israeli defense systems intercepted a "suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanese territory" to Israel Thursday afternoon, the IDF said. Fighter jets with the IDF also attacked several Hezbollah infrastructure in the Kunin region in southern Lebanon Thursday.
Explosion reported off Aden: UKMTO
A merchant ship reported "an explosion at a distance astern" of the vessel some 50 nautical miles southeast of Aden in Yemen on Thursday afternoon Sana'a time, UKMTO said.
No damage was sustained in the attack and the crew are reported safe but authorities have started investigating the incident.
US destroys Houthi drones in Yemen
The U.S. military early on Thursday said CENTCOM forces "successfully engaged and destroyed" four drones and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-held areas of Yemen Wednesday afternoon.
The operation was carried out after an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) was fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden. No ships were hit by the missile, CENTCOM said.
Hezbollah claims attack on IDF sites
Hezbollah early on Thursday claimed that it attacked several Israeli army sites near the Israel-Lebanon border Wednesday. It published footage of the said attacks, but did not specify which bases were targeted.
The Iranian-backed terror group, which is a Hamas ally and has a much larger weapons arsenal than the Palestinian militant group, has been launching rockets toward northern Israel since the Israel-Hamas war started.
Aid ship moving slowly toward Gaza
A charity boat carrying 200 tons of food aid for the people of Gaza has been making slow progress toward the Strip Thursday. It is 2 p.m. (8 a.m. EST) in Gaza, and the aid has yet to arrive.
The Open Arms charity ship departed Cyprus' Larnaca port Tuesday, towing bags of flour, rice and protein. Cypriot officials said the journey to Gaza could take up to two days.
Read the full story here.
US privately informed Israel of Rafah operation it may support: Report
Washington has laid out to Israel the type of military operation in Rafah that it could support, Politico reported Thursday, citing four U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic. Top Biden administration officials reportedly told the Netanyahu government that the U.S. could back a plan that's more akin to targeted counterterrorism operations instead of an all-out invasion of the overcrowded city.
U.S. officials argued that a more targeted approach in Rafah would minimize casualties while also decimating Hamas units and preventing further criticism of Israel's military activities in the war-torn enclave.
"They'd have to do some repositioning of forces, and that has not happened," a Defense Department official said.
Israeli strike kills Hamas commander
A targeted Israeli airstrike in Rafah killed Hasna, whom the IDF said was "a commander in Hamas' Operations Unit," the Israeli army announced late Wednesday. Hasna is accused of seizing humanitarian aid meant for Gaza civilians and distributing the stolen supplies to Hamas operatives.
Hasna's assassination is the second this week in Israel's operations targeting high-ranking officials in the Palestinian terror group. The first was Wednesday, when Hamas' Al Aqsa channel said Hadi Mustafa, a "leader of the group's armed wing," was assassinated in a drone strike in Lebanon.
A Hamas source denied that Mustafa was a senior official in the group but multiple Israeli and Arab outlets described him as a "senior" leader in Hamas. The Israeli army also said he was a "significant" figure in the militant group.
