Middle East Conflict Live: Senior Hamas Official Killed In Lebanon Drone Strike
KEY POINTS
- Spanish ship departs for Gaza as groups raise alarm over impending famine
- Qatar hopes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire before end of Ramadan month
- Hamas warns Palestinians against working with Israel to facilitate aid and food delivery
It's Day 159 of the Israel-Hamas war, and the terror group said its senior official was killed Wednesday in a drone strike that targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon, marking the second time since Oct. 7 that a Hamas leader was assassinated while outside of Palestinian territory.
The fate of another leader in the militant group, Marwan Issa, the deputy head of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades (military wing), is still unknown after he was targeted over the weekend in an Israeli strike in Gaza. Some local outlets reported that there are "no indications" he is alive after the targeted strike.
Hezbollah said early Wednesday that it attacked a base of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the disputed Shebaa Farms, triggering fire responses from the Israeli army toward sites belonging to the Iranian-backed terror group in Lebanon. The IDF has been responding to rocket launches from Lebanese territory since Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre that saw militants killing more than a thousand people and abducting some 250 hostages.
In the troubled Red Sea and its surrounding waters, Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked container vessel Pinocchio, which they described as an "American ship." The Yemeni rebel militia also fired a close-range ballistic missile toward the USS Laboon in the Red Sea, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said early Wednesday.
Back in devastated Gaza, multiple countries, including the U.S., are hard at work to get more aid for civilians, who are suffering the consequences of a longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Germany has said it will join efforts to airdrop humanitarian supplies to the enclave, while other nations are also collaborating with Cyprus following the establishment of an aid maritime corridor.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is refusing to bend to international pressure over a ground raid of Rafah that U.S. President Joe Biden said would be a "red line." He said Israel would enter the overcrowded city and eliminate the last of Hamas operatives believed to be hiding in civilian infrastructure.
Spanish aid ship leaves for Gaza
A Spanish aid boat departed for Gaza Wednesday, paving the way for more humanitarian aid to enter the war-torn enclave.
Multiple countries have been working to get more aid for Palestinian civilians as humanitarian groups warn that the Strip may suffer from famine soon.
Read the full story here.
Israel will 'finish the job in Rafah': Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister has yet again reiterated that no one can stop Israel from entering Rafah, an overcrowded city in southern Gaza that is believed to be the temporary home of more than a million Palestinian civilians who were displaced by the Israel-Hamas war.
"We will finish the job in Rafah while enabling the civilian population to get out of harm's way," he said late Tuesday, adding that the Israeli army has taken measures to minimize civilian casualties in the area.
His remarks came as the U.S. and other Israeli allies continue to pile pressure on his government to refrain from launching a ground raid of Rafah due to the massive civilian population in the area.
Germany to join airdropping efforts for Gaza civilians
Germany on Wednesday announced it was joining global efforts to provide more humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians through an air bridge operation, AFP reported. A joint German-French air transport squadron will be deployed to participate in the mission, the German defense ministry said.
The news comes amid mounting concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Houthis fire missile at US Navy destroyer: CENTCOM
The Yemeni rebel militia early on Tuesday attempted an attack on the U.S. warship USS Laboon, CENTCOM said Wednesday. The Houthis fired one close-range ballistic missile from Houthi-held areas of Yemen toward the U.S. Navy destroyer but it did not impact the vessel and no damage or injuries were reported.
USS Laboon was deployed to the Red Sea as part of global efforts to protect commercial shipping lanes from Houthi attacks.
Houthis claim attack on 'American' ship
Yahya Sare'e, the Iranian-backed Houthis' spokesman, late on Tuesday claimed that the rebel militia attacked merchant container vessel Pinocchio, which it was an "American ship."
Pinocchio is a Liberian-flagged vessel, as per maritime data providers. The U.S. army has since confirmed the attack, but noted that the vessel was Singaporean-owned. No injuries or damage were reported from the attack, as per CENTCOM.
Hezbollah claims attack on IDF base in Shebaa Farms
Iranian-backed Hezbollah early on Wednesday claimed an attack on an Israeli army base in the disputed Shebaa Farms.
The Shebaa Farms is a territory near the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. The area, which is rich in farmland, was recognized in the 2000s as Syrian territory. Syria and Lebanon, on the other hand, say it is within Lebanese territory. Israel seized it during the 1967 Middle East war.
Issa remains 'out of touch': Local media
Hamas' military wing deputy leader remains "out of touch" as of Wednesday, Israeli Channel 12 reported, and there are "no indications" he is still alive as the IDF continues to assess the aftermath of the underground strike late Saturday that targeted Issa.
New details regarding the targeted strike have also emerged, as per the outlet, revealing that there was an attempt by Hamas militants to try and rescue Issa, but the Israeli army attacked the terror group's heavy equipment to block the salvage attempts.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, chief of the IDF's spokesperson's unit, said Tuesday that the Israeli army was still reviewing the results of the airstrike and assessments were taking much more time due to the fact that the operation targeted an underground compound in the Nuseirat camp vicinity.
'Senior' Hamas official killed in Israeli drone strike in Lebanon
Hamas on Wednesday confirmed the death of a member of the Palestinian terror group following a drone strike targeting a vehicle in the outskirts of the Palestinian refugee camp Rashidieh in southern Lebanon.
A Hamas source told Reuters that the targeted member was Hadi Mustafa, but denied that he was a senior official in the group as per reports from multiple local and Arab outlets. On the other hand, Hamas' Al Aqsa channel said Mustafa was "a leader of the group's armed wing" as per Reuters.
Local N12 News also referred to Mustafa as a "senior official" of Hamas. The Israeli army has since confirmed the killing of Mustafa, describing him as a "significant" operative of Hamas. He was also accused of spearheading attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets.
The assassination of Mustafa marks only the second time a senior Hamas official was eliminated outside Palestinian territory. The first operation against a key figure in Hamas leadership was pulled off in Lebanon earlier this year, when Hamas number two Saleh al-Arouri was assassinated in a drone strike that has been blamed on Israel. Al-Arouri was killed in an area known as a Hezbollah stronghold.
