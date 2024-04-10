Middle East Conflict Live: Israel To Respond If Iran Attacks; Ireland To Recognize Palestinian State
KEY POINTS
- Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reiterated that a Palestinian state was in Europe's interests
- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said a two-state solution was the "only hope" to end the violence
- Iran's Supreme Leader Aytollah Ali Khamenei said Israel "must be punished" for consulate strike
It's Day 187 of the raging Israel-Hamas war – Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz on Wednesday said Israel will definitely respond if Tehran launches an attack from within its territory amid escalating tensions between the two sides following the killings of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) generals in a strike at the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
Ireland is poised to recognize the State of Palestine, Irish foreign minister Micheál Martin said, marking a significant shift in the global community's view of the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that has left Palestinians in Gaza suffering majority of the casualties from decades of violence.
In the devastated Gaza Strip, Palestinians on Wednesday marked the first day of the Eid al-Adha holidays with little to eat. Humanitarian aid groups have repeatedly warned in recent weeks that the enclave, particularly its northern region, was close to famine.
U.S. President Joe Biden, a longtime supporter of Israel, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war was a "mistake." His latest comments highlight the deepening dispute between Biden and Netanyahu over the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) offensive in Gaza, especially the planned ground raid of Rafah.
Israel-Syria tensions continue to flare up as the IDF said it struck a military infrastructure that it said was used by Iranian-backed Lebanon-based Hezbollah "on the Syrian front."
U.S. forces of the Central Command (CENTCOM) destroyed a missile over the Gulf of Aden that was "likely" targeting an American merchant vessel that was being escorted by U.S. battleships in the area.
Hostilities in Gaza have been ongoing for decades, but the conflict blew up on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants invaded Israel, murdering over a thousand people and abducting over 250 hostages, of which around 130 are still being held in the Gaza Strip.
Israel will respond directly if Iran attacks: Israeli FM
Katz issued a stern warning against Iran and even tagged the country's supreme leader in a post on X. "If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will react and attack in Iran," he said as per a Google translation.
The Israeli foreign minister's warning came as tensions between Israel and Iran reach dangerous highs following the killing of two prominent IRGC generals, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the Revolutionary Guards' commander in Syria and Lebanon. Five other IRGC members were killed in a strike targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus last week that Tehran said Israel was responsible for.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
What's Behind The Spate Of Recent Incidents On Boeing Planes?
-
Closing The Gap: Latino College Degree Attainment Soars, But Disparities Remain
-
Romanian Ex-prisoners Fight To Save Memory Of Former Communist Jails
-
Social Media Supercharges South Korea's 'Politics Of Hatred'
-
March Saw 10th Straight Month Of Record Global Heat: Monitor
-
Climate Pledges Of Big Firms 'Critically Insufficient': Report
-
Taiwan's Search Dogs Win Hearts In Search For Quake Victims
-
AI Vs Humans: Influencers Face Competition From Virtual Models
-
Costco Offers Weight-Loss Programs Including Ozempic, Wegovy
-
Diabetes Drug Shows Promise Against Parkinson's In Clinical Study