Middle East Conflict Live: Israeli Army Begins Evacuating Rafah Residents After Hamas' Rocket Barrage
KEY POINTS
- US President Joe Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah amid dimming ceasefire hopes
- Netanyahu says Israel will not be stopped from defending itself against attackers
- Hamas decries "dangerous escalation" after IDF orders Rafah evacuation
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 213th day, and despite international outcry over its looming invasion of Rafah, Israel has started ordering residents of the overcrowded city in southern Gaza to leave the area.
Witnesses said the evacuation orders on some parts of eastern Rafah were announced as heavy rain poured into the war-torn enclave and residents scrambled to depart the area without a clear destination.
Some residents said areas where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) want Rafah's people to move into were already packed with other displaced civilian Palestinians.
The evacuation orders were made after Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, launched a rocket barrage toward Kerem Shalom that killed several Israeli soldiers. An Egyptian official reportedly said that Hamas' latest deadly attack "sabotaged" talks for a ceasefire deal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemingly rejected a truce agreement as he said Sunday night that his country was "not prepared" to accept Hamas' demands for a ceasefire-hostage deal.
Over in the Israel-Lebanon border, Iranian-backed Hezbollah, a staunch Hamas ally, published footage of an attack it claimed to have carried out toward two buildings in northern Israel where Israeli forces were stationed.
In the Houthi-threatened Red Sea, shipping giant Maersk warned that the continuing attacks by the Iran-backed Yemeni rebel militia will cut shipping capacity by up to 20% in the second quarter of the year.
Tensions in the Middle East stem from the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in Israel. The massacre of more than 1,200 people and the abduction of over 250 hostages was the boiling point of years of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left civilians from both sides – especially Palestinians – suffering the impact of war.
Rafah residents flee in spring rain
Rafah residents were residing in areas ordered by the IDF to be evacuated Monday scrambled to leave even as the spring rain poured into Rafah. Witnesses told Reuters that the camp the Israeli army wants Rafah residents to move into were already crowded with other displaced Palestinians and there was nearly no room for new tents to be put up.
4th soldier dies after Hamas' Kerem Shalom rocket barrage
The Israeli army on Monday announced the death of a fourth soldier who sustained serious wounds after Hamas fired ten rockets Sunday afternoon toward Kerem Shalom, located along the Israeli-Gazan border.
At least 10 other people were wounded in the attack, as per local media, with three in serious condition and two moderately injured. Israel has since shut down the Kerem Shalom border crossing – a critical entry point for humanitarian aid entering the war-torn Palestinian territory.
Hamas' notorious Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack. Local reports noted that the rockets were fired several hundred meters from the Rafah humanitarian crossing.
Israeli army orders evacuations in parts of Rafah
The IDF on Monday morning called on residents of the "eastern neighborhoods of Rafah to evacuate to the expanded humanitarian area" in Almoasi as per a Google translation of the Israeli army's announcement on X. Israeli troops "will act with great force against the terrorist organizations in the area where you are," the IDF noted.
This comes despite international calls for Israel to refrain from launching a ground raid of Rafah, as the city has become a shelter from the war to majority of the Gaza Strip's two million residents.
