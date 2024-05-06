Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 213th day, and despite international outcry over its looming invasion of Rafah, Israel has started ordering residents of the overcrowded city in southern Gaza to leave the area.

Witnesses said the evacuation orders on some parts of eastern Rafah were announced as heavy rain poured into the war-torn enclave and residents scrambled to depart the area without a clear destination.

Some residents said areas where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) want Rafah's people to move into were already packed with other displaced civilian Palestinians.

The evacuation orders were made after Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, launched a rocket barrage toward Kerem Shalom that killed several Israeli soldiers. An Egyptian official reportedly said that Hamas' latest deadly attack "sabotaged" talks for a ceasefire deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemingly rejected a truce agreement as he said Sunday night that his country was "not prepared" to accept Hamas' demands for a ceasefire-hostage deal.

Over in the Israel-Lebanon border, Iranian-backed Hezbollah, a staunch Hamas ally, published footage of an attack it claimed to have carried out toward two buildings in northern Israel where Israeli forces were stationed.

In the Houthi-threatened Red Sea, shipping giant Maersk warned that the continuing attacks by the Iran-backed Yemeni rebel militia will cut shipping capacity by up to 20% in the second quarter of the year.

Tensions in the Middle East stem from the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in Israel. The massacre of more than 1,200 people and the abduction of over 250 hostages was the boiling point of years of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left civilians from both sides – especially Palestinians – suffering the impact of war.