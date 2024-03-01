Middle East Conflict Live: Israeli Army Denies It Conducted Strike On Gaza Aid Site
KEY POINTS
- Israeli army says most of the dead in Gaza aid riot were trampled, run over by trucks
- Hamas warns stampede incident could halt truce negotiations
- 50 Palestinian inmates freed from West Bank prison, local media says
The war in Gaza is now on its 147th day, and eyes are on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) following reports that its troops fired at a large crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza when violence erupted among the mob.
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati expressed confidence that a ceasefire in Gaza would pave the way for negotiations regarding the tense Israel-Lebanon border.
The Red Sea saw a 24-hour period of peace Thursday as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it did not issue any maritime security alerts that day. The peaceful day came after Yemeni rebel Houthis, another Iran-backed terror group, said it has prepared "surprises" in the Red Sea.
Also, the forces with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) have been striking Houthi assets in self-defense with the aim of ensuring safe navigation for commercial ships in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden.
Back in war-torn Gaza, the IDF is under mounting pressure to clarify the incident in northern Gaza wherein more than a hundred Palestinians were reported dead following a stampede as a humanitarian convoy entered the Strip to deliver aid.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again reiterated that Israel will not give in to Hamas' "delusional demands" for a halt in the fighting – this despite desperate calls from the loved ones of some 100 hostages and around 30 bodies of deceased abductees for their release.
The war in Gaza stems from an arduous and violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left civilians from both sides suffering the consequences of decades-long fighting.
Gaza truce will restart indirect talks to end Israel-Lebanon fire exchanges: Lebanese PM
Mikati said Thursday that a halt to the fighting in Gaza as early as next week would trigger indirect negotiations to also end hostilities in the Israel-Lebanon border, according to Reuters. The Lebanese caretaker prime minister said he believes Hezbollah would stop firing if Israel does the same in Gaza.
Hezbollah has pledged solidarity with Palestinians, being a Hamas ally and has been conducting near-daily rocket launches toward northern Israel.
IDF denies airstrike in deadly humanitarian aid riot
The Israeli army has denied that it conducted an airstrike Thursday during a humanitarian aid delivery operation that turned deadly as Palestinians sought to obtain supplies from an aid convoy.
"No IDF strike was conducted towards the aid convoy. On the contrary, the IDF was there conducting a humanitarian operation to secure the humanitarian corridor and allow the aid convoy to reach its designated distribution point," Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, chief of the Israeli army's Spokesperson's Unit, said in a statement late Thursday.
Hagari said a "mob ambushed the aid trucks, bringing the convoy to a halt" early Thursday morning. The Israeli tanks saw "Gazans being trampled, and cautiously" tried to disperse the mob" with a few warning shots in the air. However, the hundreds of people became thousands so the tank commander decided to retreat, Hagari noted, adding that the Israeli troops backed up "securely" and risked their own lives while "not shooting at the mob."
Some initial reports Thursday stated that an Israeli airstrike resulted in dozens of deaths in the aid site. Other reports stated that Israeli troops opened fire on the Palestinian crowd waiting on the supplies.
Israeli sources confirmed to AFP that Israeli forces did open fire at the crowd after determining that the mob near the aid trucks were a "threat." A spokesman for Netanyahu's office reportedly said many of the dead were run over by trucks. The IDF also previously said in a Thursday morning report that dozens of Gazans were killed "as a result of the pushing, trampling and being run over by the trucks."
