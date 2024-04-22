Live Updates

It's Day 199 of the Israel-Hamas war, and the focus has since shifted back to the Gaza Strip following an apparent de-escalation between Iran and Israel over the weekend.

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) head of military intelligence, has announced he will step down from his position due to mistakes on Oct. 7 when Hamas operatives launched a shock attack in Israel, killing more than a thousand people and abducting some 250 hostages to trigger the six-month-long war in Gaza.

Bodies found buried at Israeli-raided Nasser hospital: Gaza's civil defense agency

An Israeli Air Force (IAF) remote manned aircraft was struck by a surface-to-air-missile and fell within Lebanese territory Sunday night. The incident comes amid continuing fire exchanges between Israeli forces and Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would "strongly defend the IDF" and would fight against anyone who believes they can impose sanctions on any Israeli army units.

In Syria, five rockets were reportedly fired from Iraqi territory toward a U.S. military base in the northeastern part of the country, marking the first attack against American forces in the Middle East since February.

Tensions in the Middle East are a result of decades of fighting in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has also led to attacks toward Israel and its allies by Iran-backed militia and Hamas allies.