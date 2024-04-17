Live Updates

The war in Gaza has entered Day 194 – British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said it's "clear" that the Israeli government is making a decision to "act" following Iran's first direct attacks toward Israel during the weekend.

Tensions are also high in the Israel-Lebanon border as a building where soldiers with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were staying was struck by a missile Wednesday, resulting in several people injured.

In the Red Sea, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces engaged drones in areas of Yemen held by Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel Houthis.

Talks for a ceasefire are at an impasse, but Qatar, a key mediator alongside Egypt, said it was trying its best to get Israel and Hamas to achieve a truce agreement to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and free the remaining hostages.

Back in war-torn Gaza, the death toll from more than six months of fighting is nearing 34,000, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. U.S. Army vessels that sailed to build a temporary humanitarian aid port in Gaza's shores has arrived in Crete.

Hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the current escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran stems from decades of violence in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that reached its climax during Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.