Middle East Conflict Live: UN Rights Body Adopts Resolution On Israel's Possible War Crimes
KEY POINTS
- Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati says Israeli strikes "devastated" country's agricultural areas
- Iran pays homage to top Islamic Revolutionary Guards officials killed in embassy strike
- US looking at report Israel has been using AI with little human oversight to identify Gaza targets
It's Day 182 of the raging Israel-Hamas war – the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday adopted a resolution that called for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes it committed in the Gaza Strip.
Israel's top western ally, the United States, was among six that voted against the resolution. A total of 28 countries voted in favor, and 13 chose to abstain.
Amid mounting international pressure over the deaths of seven food aid workers in Gaza earlier this week, Israel has allowed for the reopening of the Erez border crossing into the enclave and the use of Ashdod port to allow more humanitarian aid into the Strip.
U.S. President Joe Biden previously threatened to change Washington's policy regarding Israel if the country fails to protect civilians in the war-torn Gaza Strip. The warning is Biden's first in terms of U.S. policy over support for Israel.
In the Houthi-disrupted Red Sea, forces with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) continue to act in self-defense against the Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel militia's attacks targeting commercial ships and coalition warships.
Israel is on the brink of another full-blown war, this time in its northern border with Lebanon as Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to target Israeli communities and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posts near the tension-packed border.
Fighting in Gaza that stems from the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict has rippled across the Middle East. Nearly six months since Hamas operatives invaded Israel, murdering over 1,000 people and abducting more than 250 hostages, civilians in Gaza have suffered the brunt of the never-ending conflict that many global leaders believe could end through a two-state solution.
Iran buries IRGC officers killed in consulate strike
Thousands of people attended the Friday funeral of seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members who were killed in an airstrike at the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria that Tehran said Israel was responsible for.
Among the assassinated IRGC leaders was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a brigadier general and a commander in the Guards' Quds Force (foreign operations arm). Another brigadier general, Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, was also killed in the said strike. Iran has vowed revenge for its IRGC leaders' deaths.
Read the full story here.
Israeli strikes in Lebanon have "devastated" agriculture: Mikati
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister on Friday said the Israeli army's airstrikes toward the country have turned the southern part of Lebanon into a "devastated agricultural area." He said farmers and herders were suffering due to the airstrikes burning tens of thousands of olive trees and torching farmland across the area.
Mikati said the problem regarding southern Lebanon's agriculture sector "will extend to the coming years."
Hezbollah attacks northern Israeli town
Iranian-backed Hezbollah early on Friday said it attacked a "gathering of soldiers" from the IDF in the Metula area, the northernmost town of Israel near the Israeli-Lebanese border.
This comes amid continuing fire exchanges between the Lebanon-based terror group and Israeli forces. Hezbollah has been launching missiles toward northern Israel since the Israel-Hamas war started in October.
US destroys Houthi missile in Yemen
CENTCOM forces on Thursday afternoon engaged and destroyed an anti-ship missile (ASM) "in a Houthi-controlled territory of Yemen," the U.S. army said Friday. The operation was carried out as the missile was deemed to present a threat to coalition forces and merchant ships in the area.
Biden issues stern warning on protecting Gaza civilians
The U.S. president on Thursday warned that Washington's policy on Israel may change if the latter doesn't provide adequate protection for civilians in the Gaza Strip. His comments mark the first time he hinted of a change in U.S. policy, considering how his administration has backed Israel's right to defend itself since Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre.
Cracks in the U.S.-Israel alliance deepened after Netanyahu's government announced plans to launch a military operation in Rafah, an overcrowded city in southern Gaza that became home to more than a million Palestinians sheltering from the fighting.
Things took a grim turn Monday when seven workers of a U.S.-based food charity were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza. Biden said he was "outraged" and called for an investigation into the strike.
Israel allows reopening of Erez border
The Israeli government has allowed the reopening of a key border crossing in northern Gaza as the world watches closely how it will react to increasing calls from its western allies for a significant change in its military tactics in the enclave. The Ashdod port will also be allowed to facilitate aid deliveries for Gaza civilians.
The Erez border crossing will reopen to allow for more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza as food monitors and humanitarian aid groups warn of impending famine.
Read the full story here.
UNHRC adopts resolution calling on Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes
The UN rights body on Friday adopted a resolution that called for Israel to be held accountable for potential war crimes and possible crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip amid its military campaign in the enclave.
In particular, the resolution emphasized the need "to ensure accountability for all violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in order to end impunity."
It also noted there was "grave concern at reports of serious human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."
While 28 countries voted in favor of the resolution, the following six voted against it: U.S., Bulgaria, Germany, Malawi, Paraguay and Argentina. 13 other nations abstained.
The text's adoption comes amid increasing scrutiny over Israel's military offensive in Gaza that resulted in the killing of seven humanitarian aid workers of the U.S.-based food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) on Monday in a "misidentification" of the Israeli army.
