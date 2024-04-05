Live Updates

It's Day 182 of the raging Israel-Hamas war – the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday adopted a resolution that called for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes it committed in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's top western ally, the United States, was among six that voted against the resolution. A total of 28 countries voted in favor, and 13 chose to abstain.

Amid mounting international pressure over the deaths of seven food aid workers in Gaza earlier this week, Israel has allowed for the reopening of the Erez border crossing into the enclave and the use of Ashdod port to allow more humanitarian aid into the Strip.

U.S. President Joe Biden previously threatened to change Washington's policy regarding Israel if the country fails to protect civilians in the war-torn Gaza Strip. The warning is Biden's first in terms of U.S. policy over support for Israel.

In the Houthi-disrupted Red Sea, forces with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) continue to act in self-defense against the Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel militia's attacks targeting commercial ships and coalition warships.

Israel is on the brink of another full-blown war, this time in its northern border with Lebanon as Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to target Israeli communities and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posts near the tension-packed border.

Fighting in Gaza that stems from the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict has rippled across the Middle East. Nearly six months since Hamas operatives invaded Israel, murdering over 1,000 people and abducting more than 250 hostages, civilians in Gaza have suffered the brunt of the never-ending conflict that many global leaders believe could end through a two-state solution.