Live Updates

The conflict in the Middle East has reached a new high after the United States confirmed that Israel carried out a strike within Iranian territory. The escalation comes as the Israel-Hamas war rages on, with it entering Day 195 on Friday.

The Middle East is bracing for further escalation of already heated tensions following three explosions near a major military airbase near Isfahan. A U.S. official confirmed to CNN that Israel conducted an airstrike in Iran, but Tehran has yet to identify the source of the strike.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was committed to deescalating the situation in the region after Iran rained drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday, prompting the Israeli airstrike earlier Friday.

In the Israeli-Lebanese border where fire exchanges have been ongoing since the war in Gaza started, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it attacked a military structure of the Iran-backed Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Friday morning warned commercial vessels across Middle Eastern waters to report any drone activity in the area after it was made aware of media reports "of an Israeli military strike against Iran."

The intense situation in the Middle East stems from decades of fighting in the Israel-Palestine conflict that ultimately blew up on Oct. 7, when Iranian-backed Hamas militants launched a shock attack in Israel, killing over a thousand people and dragging some 252 hostages into the Gaza Strip.