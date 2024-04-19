Middle East Conflict Live: US Confirms Israeli Strike In Iran
KEY POINTS
- US blocks United Nations from recognizing Palestinian state through full membership
- Tehran downplays Israeli attacks within Iranian territory
- Italian FM Antonio Tajani says Israel gave a last-minute heads-up to US regarding Iran attack
The conflict in the Middle East has reached a new high after the United States confirmed that Israel carried out a strike within Iranian territory. The escalation comes as the Israel-Hamas war rages on, with it entering Day 195 on Friday.
The Middle East is bracing for further escalation of already heated tensions following three explosions near a major military airbase near Isfahan. A U.S. official confirmed to CNN that Israel conducted an airstrike in Iran, but Tehran has yet to identify the source of the strike.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was committed to deescalating the situation in the region after Iran rained drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday, prompting the Israeli airstrike earlier Friday.
In the Israeli-Lebanese border where fire exchanges have been ongoing since the war in Gaza started, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it attacked a military structure of the Iran-backed Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Friday morning warned commercial vessels across Middle Eastern waters to report any drone activity in the area after it was made aware of media reports "of an Israeli military strike against Iran."
The intense situation in the Middle East stems from decades of fighting in the Israel-Palestine conflict that ultimately blew up on Oct. 7, when Iranian-backed Hamas militants launched a shock attack in Israel, killing over a thousand people and dragging some 252 hostages into the Gaza Strip.
Iran indicates it won't retaliate, downplays Israeli attack
The Iranian government on Friday downplayed what U.S. officials said was an Israeli airstrike in Isfahan, central Iran earlier in the day. A senior Iranian official also told Reuters that so far, there were no plans to respond to Israel after the strike.
"The foreign source of the incident has not been confirmed. We have not received any external attack, and the discussion leans more towards infiltration than attack," the official said.
US effectively blocks Palestinian state recognition at UN
The United States has stopped the United Nations from technically recognizing Palestinian statehood by vetoing a draft resolution that proposed Palestine be admitted for a full membership into the world body.
Majority of the council members voted in favor of the draft text, while Britain and Switzerland abstained. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Washington's move was "unfair, unethical, and unjustified."
"The United States continues to strongly support a two-state solution. This vote does not reflect opposition to Palestinian statehood, but instead is an acknowledgement that it will only come from direct negotiations between the parties," said deputy U.S. ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said.
UKMTO issues 72-hour security notice in Middle East seas
The UKMTO on Friday requested commercial ships across Middle Eastern waters to report "any suspicious activity, and UAS (unmanned aircraft system) activity" as the British maritime activity monitor said it was made aware of "media reports of an Israeli military strike against Iran."
It said merchant vessels transiting the Arabian Gulf and the Western Indian Ocean may observe increased drone activity in the region. The notice is valid for 72 hours, and another update will be released should "increased threat" endure.
G7 committed to deescalating Middle East tensions: Blinken
The Group of 7 (G7), which includes some of the world's largest economies, is "committed to Israel's security" but it was also "committed to de-escalating" tensions in the Middle East.
He also reiterated that even as Israel-Iran tensions have become the focus of the world in recent days, the G7 remains "intensely focused on Gaza," where the Israel-Hamas war rages on more than six months since it started.
US official tells CNN Israel carried out Iran strike
A U.S. official has confirmed to CNN that Israel carried out a military strike within Iran earlier Friday, which could potentially drive tensions in the region to a more dangerous high.
Iranian state media reported three explosions in Isfahan, a central province. The explosions triggered air defense systems in several Iranian cities, as per state media.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Eiffel Tower Loses Sparkle For Parisians Ahead Of Olympics
-
Former Number One Momota Retires From International Badminton At 29
-
Why Insurance Prices Have Skyrocketed
-
World Bank Aiming To Connect 250 Mn Africans To Energy Grid By 2030
-
IMF Says Global Debt Levels Face 'Great Election Year' Risk
-
Divisions Among Colombia's FARC Dissidents Complicate Peace Talks
-
French Far Right Gets Youthful Vibe With 28-year-old Leader
-
US Fed's Powell Says Inflation Fight May Take 'Longer Than Expected'
-
Mideast-related Oil Price Spike Threatens 'Relatively Good' Economic Outlook: IMF Chief Economist
-
Wine Growers 'On Tip Of Africa' Race To Adapt To Climate Change