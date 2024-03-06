Live Updates

On Day 152 of the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. has reportedly floated the idea of a short humanitarian pause that does not include the release of hostages still in Hamas captivity while details of a larger ceasefire-hostage exchange agreement are being ironed out.

Things continue to reach worrisome highs as Iranian-backed Hezbollah allegedly fired 60 missiles toward northern Israel. The heavily armed and powerful Lebanon-based terror group has vowed continuous aggression toward Israel until the war in Gaza ends.

Over in the Houthi-disrupted Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Wednesday that it has just received a report of another attack on a commercial ship.

Forces with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) have shot down missiles and drones launched from areas in Yemen controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi rebel militants.

Back in Gaza, a lack of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians has reportedly agitated the United Kingdom. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is expected to inform Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz that the UK is running out of patience over the aid issue.

Amid talks for a truce in the fighting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel was not prepared to yield to the Palestinian militant group's "delusional demands" for the release of Israeli hostages.

Fighting in Gaza stems from a violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left Israeli and Palestinian civilians alike suffering from unending fire exchanges and displacement.