KEY POINTS

  • Israel shoots down aerial target fired from Syrian territory
  • US adds freeing all hostages in UN resolution seeking "immediate ceasefire"
  • World Food Program says Israel turned back 14-truck food convoy
Live Updates
Israeli demonstrators have increased pressure on the government to secure the release of hostages in Gaza
Israeli demonstrators have increased pressure on the government to secure the release of hostages in Gaza. Some 130 hostages have been held in Gaza for 151 days -- around 30 of which are believed to be dead. AFP

On Day 152 of the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. has reportedly floated the idea of a short humanitarian pause that does not include the release of hostages still in Hamas captivity while details of a larger ceasefire-hostage exchange agreement are being ironed out.

Things continue to reach worrisome highs as Iranian-backed Hezbollah allegedly fired 60 missiles toward northern Israel. The heavily armed and powerful Lebanon-based terror group has vowed continuous aggression toward Israel until the war in Gaza ends.

Over in the Houthi-disrupted Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Wednesday that it has just received a report of another attack on a commercial ship.

Forces with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) have shot down missiles and drones launched from areas in Yemen controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi rebel militants.

Back in Gaza, a lack of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians has reportedly agitated the United Kingdom. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is expected to inform Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz that the UK is running out of patience over the aid issue.

Amid talks for a truce in the fighting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel was not prepared to yield to the Palestinian militant group's "delusional demands" for the release of Israeli hostages.

Fighting in Gaza stems from a violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left Israeli and Palestinian civilians alike suffering from unending fire exchanges and displacement.

US foils attempted attack on American destroyer in Red Sea

U.S. forces on Tuesday afternoon shot down a missile and three one-way drones "launched from Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen toward USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Red Sea," CENTCOM said Wednesday.

A similar operation was carried out later at night, the U.S. army added as the Houthi assets were deemed to present an "imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region."

Ship suffers damage after attack off Aden: UKMTO

A merchant vessel was attacked Wednesday morning southwest of Aden in Yemen, UKMTO said. The ship was struck and "has suffered damage." Operation Prosperity Guardian forces have responded to the scene, as per UKMTO.

British security firm Ambrey said the vessel was a Barbados-flagged, U.S.-owned cargo ship. An explosion in the vicinity of the ship was reportedly heard during the attack after the vessel was "hailed by an entity declaring itself to be the 'Yemeni Navy' and ordered to alter course," Reuters reported, citing Ambrey.

The latest attack in the Red Sea comes amid continuing attacks by Yemeni rebel Houthis who, like Hezbollah, have pledged solidarity with Gaza.

Hezbollah fires 60 missiles toward Galilee: Arab media

The Iranian-backed terror group late on Tuesday fired "about 60 missiles from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona in Galilee, Sky News in Arabic reported.

Footage from the scene shows a massive salvo of missiles being fired as vehicles on a road come to a halt amid the barrage.

US floats short Gaza ceasefire without hostage releases: Report

The U.S. and Arab negotiators have suggested a short pause in the fighting in Gaza that does not include the release of hostages still in Hamas captivity, local media reported Wednesday, citing a Wall Street Journal report.

The idea is for a possible short pause in hostilities to be implemented while details of the larger ceasefire-hostage exchange deal gets ironed out amid gaps in Israeli and Hamas demands, as per the report.

Such a a significant change in Washington's stance, if confirmed, marks a transition in the U.S. strategy over the Gaza war amid increasing pressure from the international community to pressure Israel into reaching a truce agreement.

Around 130 remaining hostages are still being held in Gaza, around 30 of whom are feared dead
Around 130 remaining hostages are still being held in Gaza, some 30 of whom are feared dead. AFP