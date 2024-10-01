Tel Aviv missile attacks
This picture shows Iranian launched projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Jerusalem, on October 1, 2024. Iran has launched a missile attack on Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, state media reported on October. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel shortly before 8 p.m. local time and residents were told to take shelter.

Israel's iron dome missile defense system appeared to be intercepting incoming fire.

Explosions could be heard in the skies over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

It was initially unclear if any missiles hit targets on the ground.

Iranian media posted videos that appeared to show missile launches but the Associated Press reported the Iranian government did not immediately acknowledge what was happening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read more
Israel