Iran Fires 'First Wave' of Missiles At Israel After US Warned of Imminent Attack
Explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv after the Iron Dome intercepted missiles
Air raid sirens sounded across Israel shortly before 8 p.m. local time and residents were told to take shelter.
Israel's iron dome missile defense system appeared to be intercepting incoming fire.
Explosions could be heard in the skies over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
It was initially unclear if any missiles hit targets on the ground.
Iranian media posted videos that appeared to show missile launches but the Associated Press reported the Iranian government did not immediately acknowledge what was happening.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
