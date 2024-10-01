Air raid sirens sounded across Israel shortly before 8 p.m. local time and residents were told to take shelter.

Israel's iron dome missile defense system appeared to be intercepting incoming fire.

Explosions could be heard in the skies over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

It was initially unclear if any missiles hit targets on the ground.

Iranian media posted videos that appeared to show missile launches but the Associated Press reported the Iranian government did not immediately acknowledge what was happening.

Approx. 10 million civilians are the targets of Iranian projectiles. pic.twitter.com/680uDJm3CJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.