A long-range missile launched from Yemen landed in an open area in central Israel early Sunday, according to the Israeli military.

According to The Associated Press, the attack triggered air raid sirens, including at Israel's international airport, but no casualties or damage were immediately reported. The military stated that the sounds of explosions were caused by interceptors.

Israeli media broadcast footage of passengers rushing to safe rooms at Ben Gurion International Airport and taking cover on a train. Images also showed a missile fragment that landed on an escalator at a train station in Modiin.

According to reports, an initial interception attempt may have failed to hit its target before reaching Israeli airspace, which would explain why shrapnel fell inside Israel.

Online videos and photos depict smoke billowing from scrubland near the Route 1 highway in central Israel, likely caused by shrapnel after the Israel Defense Forces tried to intercept a ballistic missile launched from Yemen.

Footage showing what appears to be several attempted Interceptions by the Israeli Air Defense Array, of the Medium-Range Ballistic Missile launched from Yemen against Central Israel. pic.twitter.com/7GgEQgGSmr — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Arab News reported that drone infiltration alarms are going off in Kiryat Shmona and other towns near the Lebanon border, the Home Front Command reports. Warnings are also in effect for much of the eastern Galilee panhandle, including areas like Metula, Tel Hai, and Manara.

Furthermore, a large number of rockets are said to be fired at northern Israel and the Golan Heights too, reported few Hebrew media. No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

The apparent attack follows an unconfirmed drone impact in Metula and comes after the IDF announced it targeted several Hezbollah arms depots, including locations deep inside Lebanon, on Saturday night.

No injuries have been reported in the attack, which Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for. The Lebanese militant group says it launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military base in retaliation for recent IDF airstrikes in Lebanon.