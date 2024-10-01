Two men were stopped on a Missouri highway hauling a U-Haul truck with several young children in a poorly-ventilated cargo box, according to local law enforcement officials.

Shaikiem Bristol, 31, and Musa Omar, 22, told Missouri State Highway Patrol they were taking turns driving from Arizona to New York.

Two women were in the passenger seat, identified by Bristol as his sister and fiancee. According to court documents obtained by KY3, Bristol claimed they drove to Arizona to pick up a girl who was kicked out by her mom. The other woman and both men are from Buffalo, New York, where they were headed.

The trooper noted in court documents that Bristol's breathing was "short and rapid." When the women were questioned, the trooper found their breathing unusual as well.

The trooper's suspicion was flagged when he noticed conflicting stories about their trip. He asked Bristol's permission to search the back of the truck, which he was granted, but Bristol warned the trooper they would find "beds, clothing, and five adults and seven kids."

Law enforcement found the cargo area covered with trash, food containers, and dirty clothes. The back of the truck was not air-conditioned, and the children and adults were covered in sweat, according to documentation. Troopers said some of the children appeared to be hours overdue for diaper changes.

The children were 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 13 according to KSDK.

Bristol told the trooper they attempted to make stops every couple hours. "I have no idea why we took the kids," he said. "I knew it was going to be hot. That's why we tried to stop a lot."

The children went to the Department of Family Services and the two women were arrested. Bristol and Omar, who are being held without bond, were charged with seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.