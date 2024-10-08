A museum in the Netherlands said an artwork consisting of two hand-painted empty beer cans was "miraculously" recovered from the trash after an elevator technician accidentally threw them away thinking they were litter.

"All The Good Times We Spent Together," a 1988 work by French artist Alexandre Lavet, appears to be two empty Jupiler brand beer cans, one standing upright and one tipped over, slightly crushed. But a closer look reveals the cans are not found object art, but were "meticulously hand-painted with acrylics," the LAM Museum in Lisse, about 25 miles southwest of Amsterdam, said in a statement.

"For the artist, the cans symbolize cherished memories shared with dear friends. While evenings spent enjoying drinks may seem trivial in the grand scheme of things, they ultimately embody precious moments of connection," the museum said.

The museum, known for displaying art not just on walls but in "unconventional locations," had the work displayed inside a glass elevator shaft, "as if left behind by construction workers."

"The theme of our collection is food and consumption," museum director Sietske van Zanten said. "Our art encourages visitors to see everyday objects in a new light. By displaying artworks in unexpected places, we amplify this experience and keep visitors on their toes."

But when a new elevator technician came in, he thought the beer cans were common rubbish, and disposed of them. The museum said the regular technician is more familiar with the museum and its exhibits, but they "bear no ill will" toward the new technician.

"He was just doing his job in good faith," Van Zanten said. "In a way, it's a testament to the effectiveness of Alexandre Lavet's art."

Once it was noticed that the cans were missing, Curator Elisah van den Bergh launched a search, and eventually discovered them in a trash bag ready for disposal. They were "miraculously" found intact. After being cleaned, they were put on display on a traditional plinth near the museum's entrance.

"We wanted to give them their moment in the spotlight," Van den Bergh said. "We enjoy surprising our visitors, so no space is off-limits."

