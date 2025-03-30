An election to choose a new supreme court judge in the northern US state of Wisconsin wouldn't usually make much noise.

But when the world's richest man took an interest in the race, people began to notice, and protests on Sunday drew crowds.

Tech baron and political provocateur Elon Musk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has poured money into the Tuesday election, hoping to secure a conservative win.

The liberal candidate, 60-year-old Susan Crawford, was campaigning the old-fashioned way, addressing a crowd at an antiques shop meeting on a rainy Sunday morning.

"So Elon Musk, folks, that guy, right? He has now spent more than $25 million, it goes up every day," Crawford told the crowd.

"He's working as the unelected right-hand man to the president. He's got an agenda."

If Crawford's Republican-backed opponent, Brad Schimel, beats her, he will tip the balance on the Wisconsin court to the right.

Once every four years Wisconsin -- home to six million people and mainly known for beer and cheese production -- becomes a vital swing state in a presidential election.

And if the conduct or result of that poll are challenged, it is the Wisconsin Supreme Court that will have to rule on that.

Musk's support for Schimel could, therefore, be a political game-changer.

But at small-town rallies, the South African-born oligarch's eruption into Wisconsin's affairs seems to have provoked as much resistance as support.

Rob Patterson, a 65-year-old retired electrical engineer, came to a rally in Crawford with a sign showing Musk giving a straight-armed salute.

"Oi wanker, our Supreme Court is not for sale," the sign read.

Since buying himself a $277 million role in Trump's presidential campaign last year, the Tesla and SpaceX chief has gained unprecedented power for an unelected official.

Once Trump returned to the White House he invited his sponsor to head a new cost-cutting agency named after an internet meme: the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

In just a few weeks Musk has already sacked or suspended tens of thousands of federal workers, gutted foreign aid and begun the job of dismantling several agencies.

"It's like a bull in a china shop. He has no idea what he's doing," complained Patterson.

Outside a supermarket in Elkhorn, 70-year old retired elementary school teacher Linda Suskey says she plans to vote for Crawford to keep balance in the court.

And she doesn't have much time for Musk's blandishments.

"He uses his money to get what he wants, which is more money," she told AFP.

"I think he's got too much power, and he doesn't answer to anybody -- and yeah, he's just controlling things to help the rich get richer."

These views are not universal. Wisconsin is a swing state for a reason, and conservative voters like 60-year-old Matt Edler thinks Musk's DOGE work is "excellent."

"Elon Musk has been appointed... by the president to do it. If it wasn't his name, it could be anybody else's name, but the actions I think are warranted," he said.

But Edler's not sure yet whether he will vote on Tuesday, and he said he wasn't aware of what Musk has been doing to help Schimel defeat Crawford.

Aside from campaign donations to the conservative, Musk has promised two prize checks of $1 million each to two voters who turn out in the court race.

This mirrored his scheme during the presidential race to hand out $1 million a day to a voter who registered in a swing state vital to Trump's victory.

Through his political organization, Musk has also offered $100 each to voters who sign his petition against "activist judges" in Wisconsin.

When he launched the petition, Crawford accused him of seeking to buy a seat on the state supreme court in order to swing judgements in favor of his companies.

Tesla has launched a legal challenge to Wisconsin's law banning car automakers from directly owning car dealerships. The case could well end up before the court.