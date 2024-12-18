Australian authorities are testing mysterious debris balls that have washed up on beaches in recent days. It's part of an ongoing problem that is months-long.

They are also warning beachgoers to not handle them if they come across more.

The latest incident took place at 1080 Beach and Pooles Beach, the National Parks System announced.

The NSW Environmental Protection Authority says the balls were spread across more than 200 yards of the beach and vary in size and shape.

Other balls were reported at Yabbara and Kianga beaches in Dalmeny.

"If beachgoers come across a debris ball, please do not handle it. There is no known source of these debris balls yet," the Eurobodalla Shire Council announced.

The collected balls are being stored at Surf Beach Waste Facility.

"We are waiting for the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) to complete their waste classification investigation and to confirm they are not hazardous and can be buried in landfill," according to the council.

The beaches were temporarily closed and warning signs were put up to advise visitors of the contamination.

The EPA has finalized testing on ball-shaped debris that washed up on beaches in Sydney's Eastern suburbs in October. It confirmed earlier results that indicated that their origin is likely a source that releases mixed waste.

The EPA is awaiting the results of testing on debris balls that washed up in Kiama in November and Silver Beach at Kurnell earlier this month.