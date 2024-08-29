Namibia said it will cull 723 animals — including 83 elephants and 40 hippos — and distribute the meat to people struggling to feed themselves amid one of the worst droughts in decades in southern Africa.

The animals will come from national parks and communal areas with "sustainable game numbers," Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said in a statement this week.

"There is no doubt that drought is affecting most sectors, including conservation. By reducing wildlife numbers in certain parks and communal areas where we believe the population exceeds the available grazing and water resources, we can better manage the current grazing pressure and water availability," the ministry said in the statement.

Along with the hippos and elephants, the culling will also include 60 buffaloes, 50 impalas, 100 blue wildebeests, 300 zebras, and 100 elands.

The culling will be done by professional hunters and safari outfitters, the government said.

Already, 157 animals have been hunted, yielding more than 56,000 kilograms of meat.

"This exercise is necessary and is in line with our constitutional mandate where our natural resources are used for the benefit of Namibian citizens. This is also a prime example that conservation of game is really beneficial," the statement said.

About 68 million people in southern Africa have been affected by the drought that began earlier this year, Reuters reported.

It has devastated crops across the region, causing widespread food shortages.

About 17% of the population, or roughly 68 million people, are in crucial need of aid, said Elias Magosi, the executive secretary for the Southern African Development Community.

"The 2024 rainy season has been a challenging one, with most parts of the region experiencing negative effects of the El Niño phenomenon, characterized by the late onset of rains," he said.