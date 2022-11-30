National Meth Awareness Day focuses on the dangers of the addictive drug and highlights the impacts it has on individuals and families.

On Nov. 27, 2006, then-president George W. Bush issued a proclamation to declare Nov. 30 as National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Methamphetamine, more commonly known as meth, is a "highly addictive" stimulant that affects the nervous system and can have various health impacts such as paranoia, damages to the brain and violent behavior when used in the long term.

Meth has affected, and continues to affect, many lives. Unfortunately, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the drug's availability, as well as harms, have been increasing in the country.

National Meth Awareness Day is observed to educate more people about the dangers of meth abuse and its impacts on many American families and communities. It also stresses the important message that help is available to those who need it.

"National Methamphetamine Awareness Day is a coordinated effort not only to reach potential meth users with a message of prevention, but also to educate current users about the programs available to them," noted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Let's look at some important facts about methamphetamine addiction. (Courtesy: the CDC, BRC Recovery, Ethos Recovery, National Today and American Addiction Centers)

From 2015 to 2018, an average of about 1.6 million U.S. adults reported meth use each year and about half of them met the criteria for methamphetamine use disorder.

During the same period, the co-occurrence of substance use and mental illness was also high among those who used meth.

Meth use is highly addictive. Since people tend to build up a tolerance to its effects when used repeatedly, they may end up taking higher doses, changing the way they take it or use it more often to get the effect they want to feel.

Meth can give users a feeling of euphoria as it releases dopamine. This "rush," however, lasts only for a short while. Further, meth actually also blocks dopamine re-uptake, which can lead to negative feelings, depression and anxiety.

Worldwide, there are 12.3 million users of meth, 500,000 of whom are regular users.

People can help their loved ones by being more aware of some of the signs of meth abuse. For instance, someone who is seeking the high of meth may sideline any other needs and desires they once had, from eating food and having social interactions to their responsibilities.

Some of the other short-term effects of meth include increased activity and wakefulness, elevated body temperature, decreased appetite, nausea and vomiting.

Some long-term effects include tooth decay, mood disturbances, memory loss, weight loss, increased distractibility and psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions and paranoia. Unfortunately, these psychotic symptoms may persist for months or even years even after a person has quit using meth.

A chronic meth user may experience withdrawal symptoms like depression and an "intense craving" for the drug when they stop using it. This is why it's important to seek help through recovery.

Help is available. Those who need help, whether for themselves or their loved ones, can contact the American Addiction Centers' Meth Addiction Hotline at (888)966-8152. The help hotline is confidential and available 24/7.