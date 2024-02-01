In a year already marked by difficulties for college-bound students, a new challenge is on the rise with the anticipated delay in financial aid letters.

The U.S. Department of Education declared that the rollout of the revamped Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) has encountered problems, causing postponement in colleges receiving applicant information until early March, rather than late January.

"With this last-minute news, our nation's colleges are once again left scrambling as they determine how best to work within these new timelines to issue aid offers as soon as possible. So the students who can least afford higher education aren't the ones who ultimately pay the price for these missteps," noted Justin Draeger, President of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

The delay in FAFSA information can be connected to the overhaul mandated by Congress in 2019 and 2020 to simplify the application process. While the updated system aims to streamline FAFSA and expand aid eligibility, it can also cause delays and technical issues.

This delay puts high school seniors under extra pressure, as they now have limited time to evaluate cost when deciding on a college. In an usual year, financial aid award letters come with admission letters, allowing students few weeks to compare offers before the National College Decision Day on May 1.

"Moving the federal financial aid application into the 21st century isn't a small endeavor, and we know how important the FAFSA is to millions of students and families and educators who serve them," James Kvaal, Under Secretary of Education, stated Tuesday in a conference call with reporters.

Despite the complications, families are encouraged to continue completing FAFSA forms for the 2024-25 academic year. Rick Castellano, a spokesperson for Sallie Mae, urged exploring alternative sources for merit-based aid while awaiting FAFSA processing.

"The frustration is totally understandable and, frankly, justified. But the last thing you want to do is bypass college altogether," added Castellano.

With the possible extension of decision deadlines by colleges and universities, there is hope that students and families will be granted flexibility to assess their financial aid packages. The education community remains optimistic that additional accommodations and extensions will provide the time for mindful decision-making regarding enrollment and financial aid.