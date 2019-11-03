With National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3, chicken sandwich chain Chik-fil-A recently made a humorous misstep in attempting to get in on the festivities. In an email sent to customers earlier in the week, the company encouraged them to enjoy their favorite Chik-fil-A sandwich to mark the occasion.

“Calling all sandwich lovers,” the email read. “Some prefer it grilled, others fancy the original. No matter which Chick-fil-A sandwich you love, order yours on November 3 for National Sandwich Day.”

Unfortunately for the chain, Nov. 3 falls on a Sunday, the one day of the week when the chain is famously closed. Chik-fil-A was quick to catch its own mistake and sent out another email apologizing for the email in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

“We recently sent an email that included a message about National Sandwich Day, which naturally we were very excited about,” the second email read. “We didn't realize it falls on Sunday when we are closed. We apologize for the confusion and hope to see you soon (Monday-Saturday). The cows sometimes get over-eager on their quest for self-preservation. They have been reminded that Sundays are off limits.”

Popeyes, whose much-celebrated new chicken sandwich is set to permanently return to stores Sunday, jumped on the opportunity to throw some shade at their competitor.

The hype surrounding the Popeyes chicken sandwich has often pulled Chik-fil-A into the mix, as many believe the item surpasses the latter’s iconic offering as the best fast-food chicken sandwich on the market. Burger chain Wendy has also thrown itself into the discussion over which is the best chicken sandwich.

Popeyes has made frequent jabs at their competitor’s Sunday policy in their recent marketing efforts.

Popeyes nationwide chicken sandwich was released in August and it was so popular that it quickly was out of stock until Sunday.

Georgia-based Chik-fil-A has nearly 2,400 locations, while Popeyes, which is headquartered in Miami, has over 3,100.

Photo: GETTY / JOE RAEDLE