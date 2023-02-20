KEY POINTS Winners of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game received at least $100,000 each

The champion of the Slam Dunk Contest is expected to earn $100,000 as well

Meanwhile, the lead scorer in the Three-Point Contest should gain $50,000

This year's NBA All-Star Weekend has concluded, and players should have brought home substantial cash prizes for winning games and challenges.

The three-day event hosted in Utah culminated in Sunday's All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis, captained by their respective drafters, LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers and his counterpart power forward in the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Each player in Team Giannis should have won $100,00 after Team LeBron lost 184-175, and those in the losing team should have received $25,000, NBC Sports reported.

The NBA initially set the winners' prize at $50,000 in the league's most recent collective bargaining agreement, but it doubled for 2018's All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California.

Winning players of the Rising Stars Challenge game, fought between the teams of NBA sophomores Jose Alvarado and Ayo Dosunmu from the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls, respectively, are expected to have earned $25,000 each compared to the $10,000 that went to losing players.

Meanwhile, the champion of this year's Slam Dunk Contest, the Philadelphia 76ers' Mac McClung, should have earned a $100,000 bonus for taking first place with a final score of 100.

Second place reportedly gets half that amount, and both players who rank third and fourth get $20,000 each.

As for the winner of the Three-Point Contest, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers should have brought home $50,000 for leading with a final-round score of 26.

A $35,000 prize is expected to have gone to second place, while the next three finishers get $10,000 each.

No prize allotment is listed for players finishing seventh and eighth in the Three-Point Competition.

The most recent All-Star Game took place in Utah for the first time in 30 years, local outlet ABC 4 Utah reported.

"There has been a lot of technological advances since then. Our show has grown tremendously. We now basically do a full-scale concert and a basketball game in the same venue three nights in a row," Carlton Myers, the senior vice president of Live Productions and Entertainment for the NBA, said in an interview.