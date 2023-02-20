KEY POINTS Kevin Love is close to joining the Heat after reaching a buyout with the Cavaliers

The Miami Heat could use a lift as they brace for the 2022-23 NBA playoffs.

Their forward rotation has been sorely lacking, but that could all be resolved soon.

This is following reports that five-time All-Star Kevin Love is allegedly set to join the South Beach-based squad.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN in a report on Sunday, February 19, the one-time NBA champion plans to sign with the Heat.

Furthermore, the 2011 NBA Most Improved Player appeared to confirm the news on social media, adding that he consulted former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson.

It should be noted that Love also reportedly held talks with the Philadelphia 76ers after he completed a contract buyout with the Cavs on Saturday, February 18.

However, it seems he is more inclined to head to the Miami Heat.

Once it is made official, Love would be a great addition to the frontline of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

Since losing P.J. Tucker to the Sixers last summer, the Heat have turned to Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith to man the power forward slot.

However, the question of playing time lingers with Love likely needing to prove he needs to be on the floor more.

With the Cavs, the 34-year-old player averaged only 20 minutes in the 41 games where he saw action. He averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

His last game in a Cavaliers uniform was on Wednesday, Feb. 15, a game that Cleveland dropped to the 76ers.

Love is in the final year of his four-year, $120 million deal.

"Kevin Love had an outstanding run with the Cavaliers, including memorable on-court moments, four NBA Finals appearances, and an NBA Championship in 2016," Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman stated.

"The admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse."

The Heat could also see an improvement in their rebounding department as they are the fourth-lowest rebounding team.

Love could help in that area, being the league's sixth-best active mark in rebounds with an average of 10.5 caroms per outing.