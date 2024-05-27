Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the airstrike in Rafah, Gaza, which killed at least 45 displaced Palestinians, as a "tragic mishap." His statement comes amid growing international condemnation and calls for accountability.

Speaking to the Israeli parliament on Monday, Netanyahu emphasized that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had taken "every precaution possible" to protect civilians in Gaza. He insisted that the IDF had used their "best efforts not to harm those uninvolved" in the conflict, as reported by NBC News.

The airstrike has drawn widespread condemnation from international organizations. The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, called the strike "horrifying," urging Israel to comply with a recent International Court of Justice ruling to halt strikes on Rafah. The UN's human rights chief, Volker Turk, criticized the attack, highlighting the lack of change in Israel's methods despite previous civilian casualties.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the strike resulted in severe burns, fractures, and shrapnel wounds among hundreds of Palestinians. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported treating at least 180 wounded people and receiving 28 dead, including women and children. MSF condemned the strike, asserting that it showed a complete disregard for civilian lives in Gaza, as per BBC.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that the airstrike targeted tents near a UN facility in Tal al-Sultan, approximately 2 kilometers northwest of Rafah. Graphic footage from the scene showed intense fires and severe casualties, including children. Despite Israeli claims that the strike targeted senior Hamas leaders, the presence of displaced civilians has raised significant questions about the strike's execution and intelligence basis.

Netanyahu acknowledged the civilian casualties and announced an investigation to understand what went wrong. "In Rafah, we already evacuated about one million non-combatant residents, and despite our utmost effort not to harm non-combatants, something unfortunately went tragically wrong," he said. "We are investigating the incident and will reach conclusions because this is our policy."

The attack has heightened tensions, with Qatar warning that it could derail cease-fire negotiations. Egypt reported a fatal incident involving its soldier at the Rafah border, further complicating the situation. The IDF acknowledged the shooting incident and confirmed ongoing discussions with Egyptian authorities.

The U.S. National Security Council described the images from Rafah as "heartbreaking," while affirming Israel's right to target Hamas. However, the council stressed the importance of minimizing civilian casualties.