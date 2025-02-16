Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about Iran's terror axis this week, stating that, with the support of the U.S. and President Donald Trump, he would "finish the job".

"Over the last 16 months, Israel has dealt a mighty blow to Iran's terror axis. Under the strong leadership of President Trump... I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job," Netanyahu said on Sunday, speaking alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who made his first official trip to Israel this week.

"It's important to constantly point that whether we talk about Hamas or we talk about Hezbollah, we talk about violence in the West Bank, or we talk about destabilization in Syria, or we talk about any of these issues the militias in Iraq, they all have behind them one common theme – Iran," Rubio added, emphasizing that there "could never be a nuclear Iran."

The Trump and Biden administrations were both warned by U.S. intelligence agencies that Israel would likely attempt to weaken Iran's nuclear program by attacking important facilities, reported CNN.

Earlier this month, Trump took to Truth Social to share his desire for a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran, stating that he sought a "Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper."

"I would love to be able to make a great deal [with Iran], a deal where you can get on with your lives, and you'll do wonderfully," Trump had said to journalists while visiting Netanyahu in Israel.

Netanyahu stated that Israel was pursuing an overarching goal of regime change within Iran, indicating that Israel's goals regarding both Iran and Gaza aligned with those of the Trump administration.

He stated that he was in support of Trump's plan to take control of the Strip and that he had known about the plan before it was announced.

"This didn't come as a surprise, we knew about it and discussed it beforehand," the Israeli prime minister said.

"It may have shocked and surprised many," Rubio said in reference to the plan, "but what cannot continue is the same cycle where we repeat over and over again and wind up in the exact same place."

Originally published on Latin Times