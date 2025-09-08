Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by Nottingham Forest early on Tuesday after 21 months in charge at the Premier League club.

"The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era," said a club statement released just after midnight.

Nuno becomes the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season, two weeks after admitting his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach," said the club.

The 51-year-old took charge in December 2023 after Steve Cooper was sacked and went on to save them from relegation.

Last season the club finished seventh in the Premier League, their highest since 1994/95.

That secured their first European berth in 30 years, with a Europa League place handed to Forest instead of their initial Conference League spot, after Crystal Palace's demotion for breaching UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

said the statement

"As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey."

"As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey."

Forest sit 10th in the Premier League after three games this season and were beaten 3-0 by West Ham in Nuno's last game in charge.

British media reported that talks had begun to appoint a successor quickly, with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said to be among the candidates.

The former Tottenham manager Nuno had been critical of Forest's transfer activity since the end of last season, with new sporting director Edu reportedly taking a more hands-on role in signings.

"I always had a very good relationship with the owner. Last season we were very close and spoke on a daily basis. This season it is not so well," Nuno said of his dealings with Marinakis.

"Our relationship has changed and we are not as close. Everybody at the club should be together but this is not the reality."

But Nuno later said he had spoken to Marinakis on the phone and was confident reports that he could be sacked were wide of the mark.

"These kinds of things should be done in the right moment... we have the international break and I think that is the right moment."