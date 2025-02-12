An Australian hospital is investigating two nurses, who were suspended after a clip of them threatening to kill Israeli patients while in an argument with an Israeli content creator went viral on social media.

The Sydney hospital where the two work has examined patient records and emphasized that evidence of patients being harmed within the institution has not been uncovered, according to AP News.

The video, shared by Israeli content creator Max Veifer, features an argument between Veifer and the two nurses. The man in the video tells Veifer that he "has beautiful eyes" before bringing up his nationality.

"I'm sorry you're Israeli," he says.

The woman on screen chimes in, warning Veifer that his "time will come".

"I won't treat them, I will kill them," she says, speaking of Israeli patients.

Though the video has been edited, with emojis added over the footage and some of the audio being censored, authorities are not questioning its legitimacy.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the video "sickening and shameful," also describing it as "disgusting" and "vile".

State Health Minister Ryan Park stated that an investigation into the two individuals and the hospital they worked at would be conducted to confirm that "no adverse [patient] outcomes" had occurred, but that a review of patient records at the hospital did not indicate anything unusual.

Acts of antisemitism and Islamophobia have rapidly increased in Australia since the events of October 7, 2023, according to The Guardian. A 2024 report developed by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry indicates that there were 2,062 incidents of antisemitic violence last year: 670 were posters or stickers, 393 were graffiti, 622 were verbal abuse and 65 were physical assaults. Similarly, the Islamophobia Register has reported 932 incidents of hateful and Islamophobic conduct occurring since October 7, outnumbering the number of incidents logged within the Register's first eight years of operation.

Hate crimes that have occurred within Australia include vandalism of synagogues, Hitler salutes performed in public, talk of killing "all Muslim scum", references to the Christchurch mosque attack and one case where a Muslim woman's hijab was torn off. In one incident, a man began harassing a group of friends, calling them "f---ing terrorist Muslim c-nts."

"Antisemitism and Islamophobia are both real, are both increasing, and are both significant concerns," said Australia's race discrimination commissioner, Giridharan Sivaraman, who has described the nation as being in a "febrile time".

