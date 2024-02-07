New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), a distinguished regional lender and parent company of Flagstar Bank, is currently in the midst of a financial strife, raising concerns reminiscent of last year's regional-banking turmoil.

The latest dip in NYCB's stock price, coupled with Moody's credit rating downgrade, has investors fearing bigger trouble in the commercial real estate sector.

The crisis began when NYCB disclosed a staggering $260 million net loss for fourth quarter 2023, an absolute contrast to the $199 million net income posted in the previous quarter. This unanticipated loss, compounded by a huge increase in loan loss provisions to $552 million, came as big shock to the financial community. The rise in net charge-offs, particularly connected to a co-op loan and an office loan, further created doubts about the bank's stability.

To cushion its financial position, NYCB cut its dividend from 17 cents to 5 cents, implying a strategic move to reserve capital. This decision, along with attempts to clean up its balance sheet, aligns with the bank's recent acquisitions that took its total assets past the $100 billion mark. However, regulatory scrutiny has escalated, with Bloomberg declaring that regulators have been pressing the lender to strengthen its capital reserves.

Moody's credit rating downgrade to junk status further intensified NYCB's financial challenges, stimulating a rapid selloff of its stock. In just five days, the bank's shares declined by 60%, marking its lowest level since 1997 and erasing $4.5 billion in market capitalization.

Despite the drastic situation, NYCB sought to assure investors by publishing unaudited financial information as of Feb. 5. The bank reported substantial deposit growth, amounting approximately $83 billion, with insured and collateralized deposits accounting for 72% of the total. On the top of that, NYCB highlighted its strong liquidity position, flaunting $37.3 billion in total liquidity and $17 billion in cash reserves.

CEO Thomas Cangemi told Business Insider that the bank's commitment to fortifying its balance sheet and enhancing risk management processes. "Our top priority is to reignite the growth of our core businesses, e-commerce, and cloud computing," said Cangemi, emphasizing the bank's move on accelerating growth and strengthening market leadership.

In a strategic move to enhance its leadership team, NYCB onboarded banking veteran Alessandro DiNello as its new executive chairman. DiNello's extensive experience and tenure on the lender's board position him to sail the bank through these difficult times. In a call Wednesday morning with investors, DiNello spoke about the gravity of NYCB's situation.

"We got a couple of tough, tough punches to the gut, but we're strong and as I said, look at the deposits of this organization," DiNello said. "I mean, does anybody think that they could be higher today than at the end of the year, given what we've been going through here? I mean, come on."

The repercussion from NYCB's financial woes has also instigated concerns about the health of the commercial real estate sector, particularly in the context of rising interest rates and shifting work patterns in the post-pandemic landscape. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recognized these challenges during testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, highlighting the need for vigilant oversight and regulatory measures to alleviate risks.