OceanGate Expeditions appears to still be advertising trips to the Titanic wreckage on its website, more than a week after its Titan submersible's journey ended in a catastrophe.

The company's website lists two Titanic-bound missions for next year. The first expedition is set to sail from June 12 to 20, while the second trip is from June 21 to 29.

The price of $250,000 per head includes one submersible dive, expedition gear, all required training, private accommodations, and meals while on board the underwater vessel, according to OceanGate.

In the itinerary, the journey to the wreck of the Titanic is supposed to start in the seaside city of St. John's in Newfoundland, Canada.

"You'll familiarize yourself with life on a working vessel as we begin the 400-nautical-mile-journey to the wreck site," OceanGate said.

The controversial company said the diving could begin as early as the third day of the Titanic expedition, depending on the state of the Atlantic Ocean.

"On a dive day, we will begin with final dive checks on the back deck before heading to the bridge for a pre-dive meeting. Then you will climb inside Titan, OceanGate's five-person submersible, to begin the dive," OceanGate said.

"Soon you will arrive at depth, and after some navigating across the seafloor and debris field, finally see what you've been waiting for: the RMS Titanic. ... Enjoy hours of exploring the wreck and debris field before making the two-hour ascent to the surface," the company added.

OceanGate listed Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French dive expert who perished in the last Titanic-bound dive on June 18, as one of the "content experts" who may join the future expeditions.

The company boasted about Nargeolet's credentials, including having led six previous expeditions to the Titanic shipwreck and "lectured at numerous Titanic exhibitions around the world."

On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that experts had recovered presumed human remains from what was left of the ill-fated OceanGate submersible.

The discovery came after the mangled debris from the submersible was offloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard terminal in St. John's, ending a difficult and massive search-and-recovery operation.

The coast guard said the debris would be taken to a U.S. port for further analysis.

On board in the doomed sub were Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate and the operator of the vessel at the time of the incident.

The five passengers presumably died instantly when the Titan had a "catastrophic implosion" due to the crushing pressure of the ocean at a depth of more than 2 miles.