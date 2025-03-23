His life is one of speeches, masses and visits from heads of state. But Pope Francis, who returned home from hospital Sunday, will have to put all that on hold.

Francis, 88, is the head of some 1.4 billion Catholics globally, as well leader at the Vatican, a tiny, walled city state in the middle of Rome, and the world's smallest country.

Since his election in 2013, the Argentine -- who never takes holidays -- has followed a frenetic schedule that he has repeatedly refused to reduce, despite his advancing age and warnings from doctors to slow down.

But after nearly dying twice during this hospitalisation -- the longest in his 12-year papacy -- Francis has been ordered to undergo a two-month convalescence period before returning to normal life.

The pope left Rome's Gemelli hospital on the 38th morning of a stay marked by regular medical updates from the Vatican and evening prayers in St Peter's Square.

Now the Vatican enters a new phase, with the pope safely home but banned from carrying out his usual commitments.

The Santa Marta guest house, where Francis chose to live rather than the plush papal apartments, has been adapted for his medical needs and he will have a medical team on hand.

The pope, who already suffered a series of health woes, has been weakened by pneumonia in both lungs.

The prolonged use of high-intensity oxygen in the hospital has dried out his throat and he now has difficulty speaking, meaning he will have to continue respiratory therapy at home.

That puts a pin in any public speaking engagements. As well as delivering homilies during masses, the pope speaks at a general audience every Wednesday -- something he is unlikely to be able to do for several weeks.

His doctors have advised against him meeting groups of people, to limit the risk of infection, so mingling with crowds of faithful and kissing babies is out, as may be visits from heads of state and government.

That leaves a question mark in particular over a visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, which has been announced by Buckingham Palace for April 8 but as yet remains unconfirmed by the Vatican.

It is also unclear whether he will be involved in religious events leading up to Easter -- the holiest period in the Christian calendar.

The restrictions to his activities are likely to frustrate Francis, who takes evident pleasure in interacting with his flock and whose schedule included many events marking the Jubilee, a Holy Year for the Catholic Church.

Francis has been a media-friendly pope -- often cheerily posing for selfies with pilgrims -- but for a while at least the faithful will have to get used to seeing him less in public.

He is however expected to ease himself back into behind-the-scenes work, such as signing documents and appointing bishops, that he did in dribs and drabs from his hospital bed.

The Vatican has not said whether he is expected to be well enough for a planned to visit Turkey at the end of May.

"Since it's a convalescence, it's difficult to make predictions. Let's hope" he will be able to go, the pope's doctor Luigi Carbone said at a press conference on Saturday.