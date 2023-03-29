KEY POINTS Tickets to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 is already sold out

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will headline the event

ONE Fight Night 10 will see the return of Sage Northcutt

ONE Championship is all set to stage its first live event on American soil scheduled for May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

The upcoming fight card will see Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes lock horns once more for the coveted ONE flyweight title as the two fighters will look to break their 1-1 deadlock.

Moraes shocked the world back in April 2021 when he scored a knockout win over Johnson in the second round at ONE on TNT 1, successfully defending the ONE flyweight championship.

However, Johnson got his revenge on Moraes in Aug 2022 when "Mighty Mouse" ironically also won via knockout in the fourth round at ONE Fight Night 1 to wrest 26 pounds of gold from the Brazilian.

Tickets to the promotion's maiden on-ground show in the United States are officially sold out

The news first broke over the weekend, and it was officially confirmed by Chatri Sityodtong—the Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship—during the broadcast of the recently-concluded ONE Fight Night 8 in Singapore

The Johnson vs. Moraes showdown is not the only bout that fight fans worldwide will be treated to.

Joining the marquee attraction are two more world title contests, with Rodtang Jitmuangnon defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt against Edgar Tabares and Mikey Musumeci putting his ONE flyweight submission grappling crown on the line versus Osamah Almarwai.

Also part of the stacked bout lineup is the long-awaited return of "Super" Sage Northcutt.

Moreover, ONE Fight Night 10 will also feature the U.S. debuts of international stars such as Roberto Soldic and Stamp Fairtex.

Holding the ONE Championship event in Colorado is also fitting considering that it was the first state to host a major MMA event back in 1993.

From there, the state has hosted a variety of combat sports spectacles.

ONE Fight Night 10 will kick off at 5:00 PM (Mountain Time) with the doors opening at 4:00 PM.

ONE Championship is likewise making sure that fans from the United States and Canada who will not be able to attend the sold-out event can still get the chance to witness its inaugural venture into U.S. territory.

ONE Fight Night 10 will also be shown via Amazon Prime Video starting at 8:00 PM ET.