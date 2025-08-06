Hundreds of firefighters on Wednesday battled to halt the spread of a wildfire in southern France that has scorched a vast area, killed one person and injured nine others.

The fire, which started on Tuesday, has destroyed or damaged 25 homes in the southern Aude department, where more than 1,800 firefighters are seeking to control the largest wildfire in France this summer.

An elderly woman died in her home and two people were injured, one of whom is now in critical condition with severe burns, according to the Aude prefecture.

Seven firefighters have also been injured by smoke inhalation, and one person is missing.

The fire has burned some 12,000 hectares (27,000 acres) of land.

"The fire is still spreading and is far from being contained or under control," said Remi Recio, an official in the southern city of Narbonne.

"The fire is advancing in an area where all the conditions are ripe for it to progress. We are monitoring the edges and the back of the fire to prevent flare-ups," said Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture.

Planes were dropping water on the flames but Roesch warned "this fire will keep us busy for several days. It's a long-term operation".

Weather conditions are expected to remain unfavourable due to strong winds, rising temperatures, and dry vegetation in the area, officials said.

Camping grounds and at least one village were partially evacuated, and several roads have been closed.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is to visit the Aude department on Wednesday, his office said.

The wildfire is the biggest in France so far in a summer which has already seen some 9,000 fires, mainly along its Mediterranean coast, according to the emergency management service.

"All of the nation's resources are mobilised," President Emmanuel Macron said on X, while calling on people to exercise "the utmost caution".

The Aude department in particular has seen an increase in areas burnt in recent years, aggravated by low rainfall and the removal of vineyards, which used to help brake the advance of fires.

The frequency of wildfires is taking a toll on local residents, said Aude Damesin, who lives in the town of Fabrezan.

"I find it tragic to see so many fires since the beginning of the summer," she said.

"It's terrible for the wildlife, the flora, and for the people who are losing everything."