One Direction's Liam Payne Falls To His Death In Argentina
Liam Payne, a former member of the pop group One Direction, died Wednesday after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, according to multiple reports.
Argentine police received a 911 call Wednesday afternoon to the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, where reports of a 31-year-old man falling to his death from the third floor were confirmed upon their arrival.
The individual, identified as Payne, was pronounced dead upon the arrival of emergency medial personnel just seven minutes after the 911 call. However, no explanation for the circumstances surrounding the incident was provided.
Police said they were notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol." When police arrived they found Payne after he had apparently fallen over the balcony, the statement said.
Payne suffered "very serious injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall," Buenos Aires director of SAME emergency medical service Alberto Crescenti told a local television station, adding "there was no possibility of resuscitation."
One Direction exploded on the global pop scene in 2010 when Payne and fellow British teenage mates Harry Stiles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson first appeared on the TV show "The X Factor."
After five award-winning albums, four No. 1 songs and several world tours, One Direction announced it was going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 while members explored solo projects. Payne announced he was working on a solo album that same year.
