KEY POINTS TidalWave Comics will release its latest "Fame" comic book series featuring Harry Styles

"Fame: Harry Styles" will center on the singer's rise to fame, including his One Direction era

"Fame: Harry Styles" will be available in both digital and print formats on Wednesday

TidalWave Comics just unveiled a teaser for its newest "Fame" comic book series, featuring Grammy-winning singer Harry Styles.

Written by Darren G. Davis and illustrated by Ramon Salas, "Fame: Harry Styles" will center on the 29-year-old English artist's rise to fame, including his humble beginnings in One Direction alongside former members Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne, and his now successful solo career.

"Harry Styles is arguably the most beloved male pop star in the world right now. No matter what medium he's occupying, his FAME continues to grow," the comic book's description read.

"For the first time, you can now read about his life story in comic book form. TidalWave Comics shares the story of Harry growing up in England, to his rise to FAME in One Direction as well as his Grammy-winning solo career," it continued.

The 22-page comic will feature bright colored-themed illustrations, as well as Styles' iconic outfits, such as the infamous plaid shirt he wore in the music video of "What Makes You Beautiful" — One Direction's debut single released in 2011 — and the sparkly ensembles he usually sported during his "Love On Tour" world tour.

In addition, the book also includes illustrations of his performances during Coachella, his historic Vogue solo cover, the launch of his nail polish brand Pleasing and his cameo appearance in Marvel's "Eternals" as Eros/Starfox.

It's unclear whether the British boyband members — who took a hiatus in 2015 — will be having pop-art-inspired characters of their own. But the comic book will dive into the "As It Was" singer's "X Factor (U.K.)" journey back in 2010.

Styles now joins the roster of other famous musicians featured in TidalWave Comics' "Fame" series, including Selena Gomez, Lil Nas X, Drake, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Beyoncé and many more.

The Oregon-based publisher is widely known for its "dynamic storytelling" and for delivering "a multimedia experience unparalleled in the burgeoning graphic fiction and nonfiction marketplace," according to the company's official website.

Speaking on the series, TidalWave Comics' Davis said, "We've found a niche with our bio comics."

"Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes or horror. With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities," he added in a statement obtained by Billboard.

"Fame: Harry Styles" will be released in digital and print formats on Wednesday. The paperback version retails for $7.99, while the Kindle version sells for $2.99.