Inaugural ONE Championship women's strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell is always on the lookout for her next big challenge.

With no one to defend her title yet, she will be taking her talents to the kickboxing world for the first time in her career.

Sundell's kickboxing debut will happen at ONE Friday Fights 18 on May 26 against Milana Bjelogrlic in a non-title catchweight bout of 128 pounds.

A glance at Sundell's resume would have most fans looking the other way since she has only had a couple of fights under her belt, but for her to become a champion at just 17 years old says otherwise.

"The Hurricane" captured the belt in a five-round war with Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan, 25, where both women were out to prove that they deserved to carry the title, and the division by extension, moving forward.

Despite the frenzied attack that Buntan presented, Sundell's veteran-like mentality to stay calm carried her through the fight.

Her dominance of Buntan had judges awarding her the win by unanimous decision.

Including the win over Buntan, Sundell has remained undefeated in two fights under the ONE Championship umbrella as her promotional debut came in a spectacular TKO of Diandra Martin in February 2022.

As for her opponent in Bjelogrlic, the young Swede is in for a tough evening as the Serbian standout has had a lot of success at the amateur level, winning the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) amateur kickboxing title in 2021.

It should be noted that since their contest will be under kickboxing rules, knees, and elbows are not allowed to be thrown.

The limitation will make for an interesting watch as Sundell used her knees and elbows a lot against both Buntan and Martin, whereas Bjelogarlic's extensive amateur experience, alongside her being used to fighting between 132 pounds (60kg) and 154 pounds (70kg), will be factors going against her.

Moreover, Bjelogrlic will look to impose her height advantage against Sundell when the pair step into the ring.

Also fighting on the card will be Morocco's Mohammed Boutasaa, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and will take on Mohammed Siasarani of Iran in a featherweight kickboxing bout.

ONE Friday Fights 18 is scheduled to take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.