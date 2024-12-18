Danish health authorities are asking the European Union to review two studies linking Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug, Ozempic, to a rare eye condition.

The rare eye condition, referred to as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, (NAION), is an irreversible disease caused by reduced blood flow to the optic nerve. The resulting aftermath is sudden vision loss in type 2 diabetes patients, Reuters reported.

The studies from the University of Southern Denmark suggested that Ozempic may more than double the risk of type 2 diabetes patients developing NAION.

Earlier this year, the American Academy of Ophthalmologyhighlighted a Harvard study that reflected similar findings with patients taking semaglutide.

A study in 2023 listed blurred vision, tumors and cancer as possible side effects of Ozempic.

While the Danish Medicines Agency asked for a review by the European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee, Novo Nordisk said patient safety is important but that the benefits of Ozempic outweighed the risks.

"After a thorough evaluation of the studies and Novo Nordisk's internal safety assessment, Novo Nordisk is of the opinion that the benefit-risk profile of semaglutide remains unchanged," Novo Nordisk said in a statement to Reuters.

The studies found an increase in NAION cases since Ozempic's introduction in Denmark in 2018, with between 1.5 to 2.5 more cases per 10,000 patients annually, reported Reuters.

While Ozempic and Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity for their use as a weight loss drug, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, said people should eat better instead of using GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

In September, a study found that the key ingredient, semaglutide, in weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy cuts the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and dying by COVID.