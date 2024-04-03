Costco, the beloved big-box retailer known for its vast array of goods, is now venturing into specialized healthcare in collaboration with Sesame, expanding its services to include exclusive pricing on weight loss programs. The move aims to cater to the health and wellness needs of its members, offering accessible and affordable options for those seeking medically-supervised weight loss solutions.

In a press release issued by Sesame on Tuesday, it announced that Costco members would be able to avail themselves of a three-month subscription to a weight loss program at an exclusive discounted rate of $179. This subscription includes a live video consultation appointment with a weight loss doctor of the patient's choice, personalized guidance on nutrition and exercise, and a thorough medical history analysis to tailor a clinically-appropriate treatment program. Additionally, depending on the individual's medical history, the doctor may prescribe weight loss medications such as Ozempic or Wegovy.

Sesame emphasized that patient eligibility for prescribed medications is determined by the assessment of appropriateness by Sesame-listed providers, and availability may vary. It's worth noting that the cost of prescribed medication is not included in the base price, and without insurance coverage, these drugs can be quite expensive, costing upwards of $1,000 per month. Furthermore, there have been reported shortages of these drugs in pharmacies across the country due to increased consumer demand, although efforts are underway to address these supply issues.

This strategic move by Costco follows in the footsteps of rivals like Amazon and Weight Watchers, both of which offer similar weight loss services to their members. By teaming up with Sesame, Costco aims to make high-quality specialty care more accessible and affordable for its members.

David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO, expressed the significance of these innovations in medically-supervised weight loss, highlighting Sesame's unique model that prioritizes personalized care plans for each individual patient. Costco's partnership with Sesame, which began in September 2023, initially offered exclusive pricing for core health care services such as virtual primary care and mental health therapy.

Costco's decision to enter the healthcare arena aligns with its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its members. Sesame's focus on providing affordable healthcare options for the uninsured and those with high deductibles resonates with Costco's mission to offer value and convenience to its diverse customer base.