KEY POINTS The Pacers are favored to win and register their second straight win over the Pistons

The Pistons need to pull off something special to overcome the odds against the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner are expected to lead the Pacers over the Pistons anew

The Indiana Pacers are expected to continue their winning ways and pull off another victory over the cellar-dwelling Detroit Pistons Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Michigan.

It has been a tough season for the Pistons, who are on a 10-game losing streak. Despite holding home-court advantage, the boys of Pistons head coach Dwane Casey will have to pray for a perfect game to overcome the surging Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers were picked by oddsmakers as -5 favorites to prevail over the Detroit Pistons Saturday, according to USA Today. The moneyline for this encounter is -212 for Indiana and +178 for Detroit.

In their latest loss, the Pistons bowed to the Charlotte Hornets, 103-113, Thursday.

Cory Joseph came off the bench to lead the Pistons with 17 points and three assists. Jaden Ivey and James Wiseman contributed 16 points apiece. Wiseman also hauled down 13 rebounds in that game.

"It's super tough to be playing from behind every night," Wiseman was quoted as saying by ESPN after the game. "We need to find a way to come out with better energy to get over this hump."

Pistons coach Casey felt that the team lacked energy in that matchup.

"I don't know if it is just all the games we've played in a short time, but I didn't feel like we came out with the kind of energy we needed," Casey rued.

Against the Pacers, the Pistons need to make sure they are dialed in and give it their all.

The Pacers are looking for a second straight win. They are coming off a 134-125 win over the Houston Rockets Thursday, and another victory could factor into their play-in chances.

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with a game-high 29 points along with 19 assists. Myles Turner chipped in 21 points of his own and grabbed five rebounds.

"It ain't pressure," Haliburton said post-game, according to ESPN. "It's just basketball. It's understanding guys expect me to make plays. That's what I'm here for. ... This is part of my maturation as an NBA player and as a point guard in this organization. I love that. I love that expectation for me."

Despite being favorites, the Pacers cannot take the Pistons for granted. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. EST Saturday. The matchup will be shown via Bally Sports. Live streaming will also be available via NBA League Pass.