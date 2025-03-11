Separatist fighters attacked and seized a Peshawar-bound train on Tuesday. The attack occurred as the Jaffar Express, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, was ambushed by separatist militants.

Initially, nearly 450 passengers were taken hostage, including women and children. Later, local media reported that the militants released several civilian hostages but took 182 people captive, including military personnel. The separatist Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that security forces had been among those taken hostage and that six military personnel were killed during the assault.

Shahid Rind, a provincial spokesperson, confirmed that an emergency had been declared at a major hospital in Sibi city, about 160 kilometers southeast of Quetta, following reports of intense firing near the train.

The BLA, in a statement, claimed that six military personnel had been killed in the attack and that several security officers were among the hostages. The group also issued a warning, threatening retaliation if security forces launched an operation to free the captives.

There has been no immediate comment from Pakistan's military on the incident.

The Jaffar Express, which covers a 1,600 km route with over 30 stops, resumed services in October after a two-month suspension caused by a previous BLA-claimed attack on the track in Balochistan. The region, rich in minerals and natural resources, has been the site of ongoing tensions between the Pakistani government and ethnic Baloch separatists, who seek secession from the country.

This is a developing story.

Originally published on HNGN