A Pakistani legislator has urged the South Asian nation to withdraw its nomination of President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize following his administration's bombing of multiple nuclear facilities in Iran.

Chief of Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) party Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticized the Pakistani government's nomination of the U.S. president, stating that it insulted those who have been victimized by wars facilitated by the United States, according to Dunya News.

"Neither past nor present establishments have accepted seminaries. But we will not let anyone infringe on their independence," he said.

"Trump's hands are stained with the blood of Palestinians, Iraqis and Afghans. By attacking Iran, he violated both national and international laws. If we don't stand with Iran, should we support Israel?" Rehman continued.

The Pakistani government has been incredibly vocal in its support of Palestine and criticism of Israel, especially following the bombardment of the Gaza Strip conducted by Israel in the wake of the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas.

"We state our deep concern at the continuing brutal aggression and genocide being committed by Israel against the Palestinians, despite repeated calls for a ceasefire from the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), UN General Assembly, UN Security Council, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the international community," President Asif Ali Zardari wrote in a statement released on the first anniversary of October 7.

"We express our profound alarm at the impunity with which Israel is expanding the war theatre and threatening regional peace and security, and its continued violations of international law and the UN Charter, including its recent aggression against Lebanon, attacks in the West Bank, the assassinations of Hamas leader in Tehran, and the Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon which constitutes a threat to regional peace and security," the statement continues.

Rehman insisted the country supports "friendship with the United States, not slavery," and argued that the U.S. had begun championing "un-Islamic and unconstitutional legislation."

