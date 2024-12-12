Israeli forces shot and killed Dr. Saeed Joudeh, the sole surviving orthopedic specialist in Northern Gaza, when they attacked an ambulance he was traveling in to transfer medical supplies to Al-Awda Hospital in Jabaliya.

The hospital has been under siege for 70 days, according to Cradle, resulting in the death of 1,057 Palestinian healthcare workers since Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians in Gaza are also being deprived of food, water and medical supplies, according to Al Jazeera.

Dr. Joudeh was injured by shrapnel last month during an Israeli drone strike at Kamal Adwan Hospital, and held a press conference begging for international forces to intervene and stop the incessant killing in Gaza.

Last week, Dr. Joudeh's 24-year-old son was killed while rescuing family members trapped under the rubble from an Israeli strike on a shelter, and in November, Israeli forces killed his nephew.

"Despite losing his son two weeks ago and his difficult health condition, he remained steadfast in his mission, treating patients and serving the innocent in the north without hesitation. I was inspired by his strength and determination to face his pain and continue giving," Dr. Hosam Hammouda, a doctor in Gaza, posted to X on Thursday.

"Dr. Saeed Gouda was an example of patience and dedication in serving humanity. Even in the most painful moments, he showed that strength comes from continuing to give," he continued.

I can’t believe it… Dr. Saeed Gouda, my father’s close friend, had always been like a father to me since I lost my own father. He was the reason I entered the field of medicine, my teacher, and my support every step of the way.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, more than 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank have been killed by Israel Defense Forces while 1,139 Israelis have been killed by Hamas.

Nearly 70% of Palestinians killed have been women and children.

Originally published by Latin Times