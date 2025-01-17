The historic Gaîté Lyrique theater in Paris is facing financial ruin after hundreds of migrants, invited to a free conference, reportedly refused to vacate the premises, resulting in canceled performances and mounting tensions.

The crisis began December 10, when the theater, known for its progressive programming, hosted a conference titled "Reinventing the Reception of Migrants in France," The Times reported.

Organized by activists, the event attracted over 250 African migrants, mostly from France's former West African colonies, who sought refuge in the venue after being deemed adults and denied housing as minors by local authorities.

The situation escalated as more migrants joined, citing unsafe street conditions, and the venue became a focal point for the "antiracist and anticolonial struggle" led by the activist group Collectif des Jeunes du Parc de Belleville.

The occupation has grown to around 300 individuals, with daily demonstrations disrupting the neighborhood.

The theater, unable to host performances and with 70% of its income reliant on ticket sales, reports financial losses in the hundreds of thousands of euros.

Local businesses, like the nearby Bistrot De La Gaïté, have also suffered significant revenue losses as patrons avoid the area due to concerns over safety and public disturbances.

Meanwhile, the Paris City Council has failed to secure alternative housing for the migrants, and the national government, led by President Macron, has declined to intervene.

The Gaîté Lyrique theater may face permanent closure if financial stability cannot be restored.

Originally published on Latin Times