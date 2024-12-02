Passengers aboard a luxury cruise ship have staged protests, including a "counterproductive" hunger strike, after mechanical failure cut their voyage short.

The SH Diana, operated by Swan Hellenic, set sail from Cape Town, South Africa, on November 13, 2024, with 177 guests and a planned itinerary that included South Georgia and four days exploring Antarctica.

Mechanical issues with the ship's propeller forced an abrupt change in plans, with the captain deeming it unsafe to continue south. In response, the voyage was rerouted, and passengers were offered partial refunds or future cruise credits, according to Newsweek.

The disruptions caused discontent to surge among passengers, leading a group of Russian guests to initiate a hunger strike. The group demanded a full refund for the trip, which cost between $13,600 and $19,500 per person.

"The initial unease has largely subsided. A select few chose to stage a hunger strike in their protest which is rather counterproductive," Andrea Zito, CEO, told Newsweek.

Other passengers expressed their dissatisfaction during meetings, with some wearing placards calling for better compensation.

While most passengers have accepted the compensation offers, one individual remains committed to continuing the hunger strike.

Meanwhile, Swan Hellenic maintains that the safety of passengers was paramount and the compensation offered exceeded legal requirements.

"Swan Hellenic would like to reiterate that we deeply regret that we had to change the itinerary due to the technical problems with the propeller drive and we understand the disappointment of our guests who were looking forward to a taste of Antarctic experience," Zito said. "Swan Hellenic always strive to go a above and beyond our guest expectations and look forward to welcoming all our guests back onboard future expeditions."

The SH Diana is scheduled to dock in Ushuaia on November 30, 2024, where engineers will repair the ship before its next voyage. Passengers will disembark and have access to excursions and onboard facilities until their departure.

Originally published by Latin Times