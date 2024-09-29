The Pentagon on Sunday publicly warned Iran against targeting American personnel or interests in the Mideast, and said the U.S. could act on "short notice" to "take every necessary measure to defend our people."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been conferring with U.S. military officials since Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah with a Friday airstrike in Beirut, according to a prepared statement from the Pentagon's press secretary.

"Secretary Austin stressed that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict," Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

"Secretary Austin made clear that should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every necessary measure to defend our people."

Ryder also said that the U.S. "retains the capability to deploy forces on short notice" and could "dynamically adjust our force posture based on the evolving security situation."

The warnings came a day after Austin told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that the U.S. supported Israel's right to defend itself, according to an official summary of the call.

Austin has directed the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to remain near the Middle East, Ryder said Sunday.

The flotilla of warships was heading westbound around the southern tip of Malaysia on Sunday, according to the Marine Vessel Traffic website.

The USS Wasp Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit also continues to operate in the eastern Mediterranean, and the Defense Department is maintaining an "elevated fighter and attack squadron presence, including F-22, F-15E, F-16, and A-10 aircraft," Ryder said.

Officials plan to "further reinforce our defensive air-support capabilities in the coming days," he added.