Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was moved to a secure location inside the country after the Israeli military killed the leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah in an airstrike Friday in Lebanon, Reuters reported.

Iran has been in contact with Hezbollah and other proxy groups in the region to weigh their next steps after the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in south Beirut, which Hezbollah has confirmed, the wire service reported.

Khamenei, 85, rallied Muslims on Saturday, calling on them "to stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the ... wicked regime" of Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

"The fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront," Khamenei said in a statement after Israel announced it had killed Nasrallah, CNN reported.

Khamenei convened an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Council Friday night after learning Israel had targeted the Hezbollah leader in an airstrike, according to the New York Times.

Following the announcement of Nasrallah's death, Israel's army indicated that it would continue to seek out its enemies.

"This is not the end of the toolbox, it should be very clear. There are more tools to go forward," said Israeli Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

"The message is a simple message: whoever threatens the citizens of the State of Israel – we will know how to reach them. In the north, in the south, even in more distant places," he said Saturday.