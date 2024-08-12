The U.S. is bolstering its military presence in the Middle East amid growing concerns over a potential Iranian attack on Israel.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed the deployment of a guided-missile submarine to the region and expedited the arrival of a carrier strike group, according to a Pentagon statement released on Sunday evening.

The USS Georgia, a nuclear-powered submarine equipped with cruise missiles, was recently conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea after completing training exercises near Italy.

The Pentagon confirmed that Austin has now ordered the submarine to proceed to the Middle East, a rare and strategic disclosure, as the movement of such submarines is typically shrouded in secrecy.

The deployment is seen as a direct message to Iran and its allied groups, signaling the U.S.'s readiness to deter any aggressive actions.

Both the U.S. and Israel are on high alert, anticipating a possible large-scale attack from Iran, which could be in retaliation for recent events in the region.

Last month, Israel is believed to have eliminated the top military commander of Hezbollah Fuad Shukr in Lebanon, a key Iranian ally, and is also suspected of assassinating Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Tensions have escalated further with the Israel Defense Forces reporting that approximately 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon on Sunday evening, although no casualties were reported as some rockets fell into open areas.

Hezbollah claimed the rocket fire was in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in response to Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

The Pentagon's announcement followed a conversation between Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, during which they discussed measures to counter potential aggression from Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned groups in the region.

In addition to the submarine deployment, Austin has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to accelerate its journey to the Middle East.

The strike group, which includes stealth F-35C fighter jets and several destroyers, was initially dispatched on August 2 but made stops in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands en route.

The move is part of a broader U.S. strategy to reinforce its military presence in the region, which already includes the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and the USS Wasp amphibious ready group, the latter of which is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea with a contingent of Marines capable of special operations.